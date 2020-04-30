Mechanicsburg Area School District, architects continue work on renovation, expansion projects

On Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Leidy said district officials plan to work with architects over the summer with a goal of presenting project designs for the school board’s consideration in August.

Also, Longwell presented committee members with a tentative timeline for the proposed building work, with a focus of starting work at the high school.

With board approval, the district is looking to hold Act 34 public hearings about the projects in late fall, with project bidding possibly taking place in January 2021 and construction starting in spring 2021 with more secondary building space possibly ready by 2022, Longwell said.

“We’re continuing to move forward at a really good pace (with design plans) for now. It’s exciting to see what we can accomplish remotely," Leidy said.

Also on Tuesday, Leidy issued a written update on the district’s ongoing building projects.

Work that began March 9 for a building expansion project at Elmwood Academy was abruptly halted on March 19 by COVID-19 concerns. Contractors were able to resume work there on April 6, with three out of four the contractors signing releases of liability. Leidy said the project timeline doesn’t appear to suffer much impact from the early delay.