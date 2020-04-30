Mechanicsburg Area School District, architects continue work on renovation, expansion projects

The Mechanicsburg Area School District is “continuing to move forward” with architects’ design of proposed building renovation/expansion projects at the high school and middle school with an eye toward possible construction next year, district officials said this week.
The proposal has been under consideration by district officials since early 2019 when the district formed separate committees to discuss enrollment projections at the high school and middle school over the next several years. At that time, the high school’s enrollment was projected to reach 1,436 by 2024-25, while middle school enrollment was predicted to jump to more than 1,200 by 2024-25.
Updated figures presented on Tuesday night during a virtual district Finance/Facilities Committee meeting projected high school enrollment at 1,593 by 2023-24, a higher and quicker spike than predicted last year.
On April 16, the school board authorized architects Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates to design renovations and expansion plans for the middle school and high school. At that time, district business administrator Greg Longwell said the architect will bill the district throughout the design process.
At a district finances committee meeting in March, representatives from architects Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates presented an option for proposed renovations at the middle school estimated to cost $8.8 million. The renovations would provide more classroom space and upgrade elements of the building’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. It also would include structural renovations. With the exception of a proposed new stair tower, however, the building’s footprint would remain the same.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Leidy said district officials plan to work with architects over the summer with a goal of presenting project designs for the school board’s consideration in August.
Also, Longwell presented committee members with a tentative timeline for the proposed building work, with a focus of starting work at the high school.
With board approval, the district is looking to hold Act 34 public hearings about the projects in late fall, with project bidding possibly taking place in January 2021 and construction starting in spring 2021 with more secondary building space possibly ready by 2022, Longwell said.
“We’re continuing to move forward at a really good pace (with design plans) for now. It’s exciting to see what we can accomplish remotely," Leidy said.
Also on Tuesday, Leidy issued a written update on the district’s ongoing building projects.
Work that began March 9 for a building expansion project at Elmwood Academy was abruptly halted on March 19 by COVID-19 concerns. Contractors were able to resume work there on April 6, with three out of four the contractors signing releases of liability. Leidy said the project timeline doesn’t appear to suffer much impact from the early delay.
At Broad Street Elementary, a notice to proceed on the building’s expansion and renovation work was initially issued on April 1, but due to the pandemic shutdown, contractors weren’t able to begin work until the week of April 20. So far, the project’s timeline hasn’t been affected by the late start.
Ongoing construction work at Sheperdstown Elementary and Upper Allen Elementary schools was shut down due to COVID-19 from March 19 to April 10. “Certain contractors” began returning to work during the week of April 13 and all prime contractors have since agreed to return to work, Leidy said. With schools closed for the remainder of the year, contractors are expected to make up for lost time, he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!