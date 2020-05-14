Mechanicsburg Area School District announces price increase for school lunches

Students and staff in the Mechanicsburg Area School District can expect to pay a little more for school meals in the upcoming school year.
At a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board adopted the district's 2020-21 food services budget that includes a 10-cent price increase across the board for all school lunches.
District business administrator Greg Longwell attributed the price increase to a rise in food services operational costs. Total food services expenditures for 2020-21 are estimated to rise by $91,333 or 4.5%. The plan also includes a $17,937 deficit, which district officials said they expect will be covered by increased federal subsidies next year.
Next year's elementary-level meals will cost $2.45, while secondary students will pay $2.70 and district staff meals will cost $3.90. However, school breakfasts will stay at the current price of $1.60 and milk will remain at a price of 60 cents.
The food services budget adopted on Tuesday will be included in the district's final general fund budget for 2020-21 that the school board is scheduled to finalize on June 9.
Parent survey results
Also on Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Leidy presented the results of a recent parent survey about the Learning at Home program that the district initiated this spring in response to the statewide COVID-19 school closures.
Parents mostly appear satisfied with the way the program has been run, with 87.2% saying the amount of communication they've received from the district is “just about right.” The quality of the communication was rated 5 out of 5 by 62.8% and 4 out of 5 by 26.8%.
Regarding students' workload, 74.9% of parents responding said the amount was “just right,” 17.2% said it was “too much work for my students,” and 7.8% said “not enough work for student.”
Meanwhile, 50.9% of the survey's respondents strongly agreed that the district supported their student “to engage and participate in the Learning at Home opportunities presented by their teachers(s).” Another 42.9% said they agreed, with the remaining disagreeing or strongly disagreeing.
Also, 50.9% of all respondents agreed that under current circumstances, they were able to “support my student to engage and participate in the Learning at Home Opportunities presented by their teacher(s).” Another 35.2% said they strongly agreed with this statement, with the remainder disagreeing or strongly disagreeing.
Of the 930 who responded to the survey, 40.3% were parents of K-grade 3 students and 16.9% represented grades 4-5. Another 21.8% of the survey's respondents were grades 6-8 parents, while the final 21% represented grades 9-12.
Assistant superintendent
In other news, the school board approved a change of assignment for Andy Bitz from his current assignment as principal of Elmwood Academy to the new position of assistant to the superintendent, effective July 1. The new position is intended to replace the job of assistant superintendent of academics that was most recently held by Julie Huff until her retirement on Jan. 31.
The school board also appointed Robert Nesbit to fill the district's new position of assistant clerk of the works. The part-time position was developed to support the district's ongoing construction projects.
“In other words, this position will oversee various aspects of the projects, coordinate with the district administration, and work directly with the contractors,” Longwell said.
Girls basketball recognition
Leidy's meeting report on Tuesday included a salute to the district's girls' basketball team that qualified for this year's PIAA quarterfinals round scheduled for March 14. However, PIAA announced on March 13 that it was suspending the remaining games of this year's state basketball tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 9, the remaining games were canceled when Gov. Tom Wolf proclaimed that public schools statewide would stay closed for the rest of the school year.
“We feel terrible that you weren't able to finish the season. ... That last game of the season was one of the most exciting that I've ever seen in my life. Just know that you won the last game of the season and not everyone can say that they made the state playoffs,” Leidy told the 16 or so team members who attended Tuesday's virtual meeting with head coach Clay McAllister.
McAllister said he was glad to see the team recognized by district officials. “We've struggled since March with a lack of a sense of closure. I'm a super proud coach and we have an extraordinary group of kids here,” McAllister said.
Prom Memories: A look back at Mechanicsburg High School proms 2018-2019
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 12.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 2.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 4.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 5.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 6.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 8.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 9.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 10.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 11.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 13.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 14.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 17.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 18.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 19.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 20.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 21.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 22.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 23.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 24.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 25.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 26.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 27.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 28.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 29.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 30.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom 31.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom3.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom7.jpg
2018 Mechanicburg Prom16.jpg
5ccf215055020.image.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 1.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 2.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 3.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 4.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 5.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 6.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 7.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 8.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 9.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 10.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 12.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 13.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 14.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 15.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 17.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 18.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 19.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 21.jpg
2019 Mechanicburg Prom 22.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!