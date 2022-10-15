Mechanicsburg Area School Board to seek bids for high school renovation project

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board last week approved advertising for contractor bids for renovations to the high school building, a project district officials began discussing more than a year ago.

This project is separate from a $24 million expansion currently in progress at the school. The building was constructed in 1968, with additions and renovations in 1981 and 2001.

Initial renovation estimates in September 2020 placed the proposal’s overall cost at $56 million, but in March 2022, project architect Brian Haines said projected costs had been reduced to between $45 million and $48 million by “strategizing of how and where” project money was spent.

Architectural renderings presented in March included “light” renovations to the high school’s two-story classroom wings that would involve new flooring, lighting and painting in all rooms. Those plans also involved replacing the school’s roof and food service equipment and upgrading its mechanical, plumbing, electrical and security systems and technology access.

Since then, the project’s scope has been further revised after Superintendent Mark Leidy said in August that the project’s estimated costs had risen by roughly 20% due to inflation.

Last month, district officials presented options that reduce the estimated project price by nearly $5 million to $48.5 million.

Approved options include reducing the scope of kitchen and cafeteria renovations, a move that cuts $1.2 million from the project’s overall price without changing the cafeteria’s open floor seating capacity, efficiency, traffic flow and new structure finishes.

Also, recoating the high school’s roof rather than replacement removes reduces the estimated cost by an additional $3.7 million. Recoating, estimated at $2.1 million, offers a 20-year warranty, energy efficiency and a “proven track record” elsewhere in the district, administrators said last month.

District officials remained undecided last month, however, about which option to select for pool renovations. Choices were to replace or renovate the high school’s pool. Replacing the pool would cost an estimated $5.8 million, while renovations would total $2.5 million.

Proposed renovations involve raising the water level and replacing the filtration system and pool deck. Replacement would provide eight pool lanes but would require further design work.

On Oct. 4, the board decided to include the pool renovation option as a bid alternate in the district’s bidding advertisement, Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations/CFO, told The Sentinel Wednesday.

“In relation to the pool, the bid will be structured to allow the pool renovation to be bid as an alternate, Option 1 related to the pool. The second option (pool replacement) will be developed through continued design of a new pool where we could bid that separately,” he said.

Longwell said district officials plan to review bids next month at a district Finance and Facilities Committee meeting. The school board possibly could award a contract by Dec. 13.

Construction would follow early next year.

In other news, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board authorized revisions to the district employee policy, Physical Examination. Approved changes add language on communicable diseases.

“In summary, it aligns (existing district) policy to standards around health monitoring and symptom management for communicable diseases,” Longwell said previously.

Finally, school directors last week accepted an administrative calendar for development of a district budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024. Next year’s budget draft will be presented over the course of several school board meetings early next year before members would adopt a proposed budget April 11, 2023. The board would vote to finalize the 2023-24 budget June 13, 2023.