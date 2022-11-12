Mechanicsburg Area School Board to resume livestreaming meetings; pay for subs increases

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board this week authorized the district to once again livestream its meetings beginning next month.

On Tuesday night, the school board finalized draft revisions to existing district Policy 006–Meetings that authorizes the district to post school board meetings online through a public livestream.

Upon an initial review Oct. 25, school directors were “both appreciative and supportive” of resuming meeting livestreams, Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations/CFO, said then.

“Our district has explored livestreaming in an effort to reach a wider audience, which will allow greater access to view meetings of the school board for the benefit of our families and community,” he had said.

The district originally livestreamed board meetings early in the pandemic, but resumed in-person meetings later that year as COVID-19 case numbers initially declined and vaccines became available. Officials have explored technology options for livestreaming meetings since earlier this year, and plan to implement the process on a regular basis starting in December, Longwell said this week.

Pay adjusted for substitute teachers

Also Tuesday, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved changes to the district’s pay scale for substitute teachers that “will be implemented this month for current and prospective substitute teachers,” Longwell told The Sentinel this week.

According to a statement posted with Tuesday’s meeting agenda, district administrators recommended “adjusting our daily substitute rates, the monthly substitute teacher incentive, and our 45-day building substitute teacher bonus … to address shortages.”

The district’s daily substitute rate will increase from $105 to $125, its first change in six years, fficials said.

A substitute teacher incentive program already in place in the district also will see increases. The program offers monthly incentives for substitute teachers reaching certain benchmarks in the district.

The district’s incentive for substitutes working five or more full days per month will raise from $75 to $100 per month, while incentives for those working 10 full days or more per month will jump from $160 to $250. District bonuses paid to 45-day building substitutes will increase from $500 to $2,000.

Lighting system to be replaced at track

Also Tuesday, Mechanicsburg school directors accepted several contractor bids pertaining to replacement of the senior high school’s track lighting system. Accepted bids include HB McClure for $18,138, Leer Electric for $28,775, and McCarty & Son, $16,172.

The project involves removal and disposal of 12 existing poles in the high school track area, installation of new vertical wiring from pole hand hole to existing pole bullhorns, and matching new fixtures to existing layout.

Longwell said the project is part of a plan the district established “several years ago to access the lighting fixtures at our facilities.”

“We had previously updated Memorial Stadium and Northside Soccer Field. The track is the next project we want to address. Each of the facilities received upgraded LED lighting,” he said.

Baker steps down

Finally, the school board Tuesday accepted the resignation of Jason Baker, the district’s director of organizational development, effective Jan. 2. Baker begins Jan. 3 as assistant to the superintendent in the South Middleton School District.

“Mr. Baker has been an employee of the district for 27 years,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said Thursday. “Through his career with the district, Mr. Baker has been a great influence on our school system. We are very proud of his accomplishments and look forward to hearing about his success in his new position at South Middleton. Even though he is leaving, he will always be a part of our Wildcat family.”