Mechanicsburg Area School Board retains leadership

At a reorganization meeting Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board agreed to retain the board’s current leadership through 2021.

John Rupp was reappointed as board president for a one-year term ending in December 2021. Rupp represents Region 3 in the district, which is in the Borough of Mechanicsburg. His board term expires at the end of 2021.

Brian Sanker was reappointed board vice president for a one-year term. Sanker represents Region 1 in the district, which covers portions of Upper Allen Township. His board term also expires at the end of next year.

Rupp also serves as the board’s contact for facilities, PSBA/legislative representative, and chair of the district’s Finance/Facilities Committee. Sanker is the board’s contact for curriculum and is Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School representative, and also serves on the Finance/Facilities Committee.

Completing the district’s reorganized school board roster are: Richard Bradley and Ryan Hartman from District 1; treasurer Tracy Morgan, Dawn Merris and Joshua Rhodes from Region 2 (Shiremanstown, portions of Upper Allen); and Dennis Burkhard and Layne Lebo from Region 3. Greg Longwell, the district’s business administrator, serves as nonelected board secretary.