Mechanicsburg Area School Board retains leadership

At a reorganization meeting Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board agreed to retain the board’s current leadership through 2021.
John Rupp was reappointed as board president for a one-year term ending in December 2021. Rupp represents Region 3 in the district, which is in the Borough of Mechanicsburg. His board term expires at the end of 2021.
Brian Sanker was reappointed board vice president for a one-year term. Sanker represents Region 1 in the district, which covers portions of Upper Allen Township. His board term also expires at the end of next year.
Rupp also serves as the board’s contact for facilities, PSBA/legislative representative, and chair of the district’s Finance/Facilities Committee. Sanker is the board’s contact for curriculum and is Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School representative, and also serves on the Finance/Facilities Committee.
Completing the district’s reorganized school board roster are: Richard Bradley and Ryan Hartman from District 1; treasurer Tracy Morgan, Dawn Merris and Joshua Rhodes from Region 2 (Shiremanstown, portions of Upper Allen); and Dennis Burkhard and Layne Lebo from Region 3. Greg Longwell, the district’s business administrator, serves as nonelected board secretary.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved a resolution limiting any tax increases for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year to the district’s state-assigned index for next year of 3.6%. Of that, the district already has dedicated a certain 1.5% increase for debt service on building projects. The district hasn’t decided whether to approve the remaining 2.1% tax increase that the state would allow for next year.
The school board is scheduled to approve a proposed final general fund budget for next year in April after a review of the district’s annual operating budgets the previous month. A final general fund budget for 2021-22 is expected to be authorized by the board in June 2021.
Also, the school board approved proposed naming rights for the Memorial Stadium project on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the board approved naming the new field house constructed at John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg as the Rich Lichtel Field House as proposed by the Wildcat Foundation. Lichtel served as Mechanicsburg’s head football coach for 25 years until his death at age 60 in 2007.
Project naming rights approved on Tuesday cite these donor recognitions;
- Team Room 2, bench seating, the Dugan Family
- Coach’s room, drinking fountain/water bottle filling station, Select Medical
- Play clock (east end), Orrstown Bank
- Play clock (west end), Delta Dental Community Care Foundation
- MASD motto flags: Tradition, Pride, Select Medical; Excellence, Mark & Tiffany Leidy
- Home stand seating: Student section, Mechanicsburg Education Association; Reserved ticket holders, Mechanicsburg Area PTO
The school board approved Wildcat Foundation’s proposed naming rights for the Memorial Stadium project in an 8-1 motion, with board member Dawn Merris voting against the proposal. “(Merris) believes we need to consider if it is appropriate to allow the naming in a capital campaign of items that were previously donated to the district by outside organizations. Specifically, the Booster Club donated the play clocks seven years ago to the district,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said on Tuesday.
Finally, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board authorized the district to advertise for contractor bids for the Northside Elementary School project scheduled for construction next year. The district conducted an Act 34 hearing as required by the state Department of Education for the building’s expansion and renovation plans on Oct. 27.
The projected scope involves a single-story classroom addition with a two-story connecting stair/elevator lobby/multipurpose room addition with a new kitchen, lobby, conference room, complete renovation and expansion of the existing lobby and adjacent administrative spaces, complete renovation/conversion of existing multipurpose room to new media center, new secure building entrance, complete renovation of existing classroom wings, and more.
The school board adopted a resolution Oct. 5 that authorizes the issuance of General Obligation Bonds Series 2020 totaling $32,290,000. Of that, the district plans to set aside $22,290,000 for a proposed expansion and renovation project at the high school that could get underway by spring 2021.
The total estimated price of the Northside project is $15,955,187 and is included in the borrowing, with the district planning to fund the remaining estimated amount from previous borrowings.
