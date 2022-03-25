Mechanicsburg Area School Board considers ways to address budget deficit for 2022-23

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board reviewed a proposed 2022-23 district spending plan Thursday night that would involve a 3.7% tax increase.

The proposed budget would raise the district’s tax levy from its present 14.6654 mills to 15.2080 mills for the 2022-23 fiscal year that starts July 1. Owners of properties assessed at a current district average of $189,000 would see their tax bill increase by $103 next year to $2,764.

So far, district revenues are projected at $83,886,813 for 2022-23, while next year’s proposed expenses are $87,658,988. The proposed tax increase would reduce the projected deficit to $3.77 million to $2.18 million, according to draft figures presented Tuesday by district business administrator Greg Longwell.

The 3.7% tax increase would be split into two revenue streams. One stream — equaling a 1.5% increase — would be dedicated to paying the district’s real estate construction debt. A second stream that funds the district’s rising operational costs would increase by 2.2%

The largest proposed expenditure increases include personnel costs rising by $3.9 million, contracted services and tuition, $1,187, 556; construction financing, $648,685; and utilities, supplies and equipment, and “other adjustments,” $313,094, Longwell said.

The district proposes to add 14.5 staffing positions to serve a continuing expansion of the district’s programs and enrollment. Proposed additions include two administrative positions, six professional staff, and 6.5 support staff.

On the revenue side, the district is projecting a $2 million decrease in federal revenues next year due to an anticipated decrease in federal stimulus grants initiated early in the pandemic. Overall, the district projects a $2.9 million rise in its local revenue next year fueled by anticipated growth in real estate assessments, realty transfers, earned income tax and construction fees. State education subsidies also are projected to increase next year by $901,394, while the state’s special education subsidies to the district next year are expected to rise by $244,806

The school board is scheduled to vote on the district’s proposed 2022-23 final budget on April 12, with a final adoption scheduled June 14. Until then, Longwell said the district will continue to review next year’s proposed fiscal plan for adjustments.

