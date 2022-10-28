Mechanicsburg Area School Board considers livestreaming its meetings

A proposal to once again livestream meetings of the Mechanicsburg Area School Board is under consideration for possible implementation later this year.

At a school board meeting Tuesday night district officials presented draft revisions to existing district Policy 006 — Meetings that would authorize the district to post upcoming school board meetings online through a public livestream.

“The board was both appreciative and supportive of the proposal for livestreaming,” Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations/CFO, told The Sentinel Wednesday. “Our district has explored livestreaming in an effort to reach a wider audience, which will allow greater access to view meetings of the school board for the benefit of our families and community.”

The district originally livestreamed board meetings early in the pandemic, but resumed in-person meetings later that year as COVID-19 case numbers initially declined and vaccines became available.

District officials began experimenting with technology options for livestreaming meetings earlier this year and initiated a practice session when school directors met Tuesday. Although Tuesday’s meeting wasn’t actually posted live or made available to the public, the recording was distributed for school board members’ consideration.

The school board is expected to vote Nov. 8 on the proposed revisions allowing meeting livestreams, with possible implementation in December.

Substitutes

Also Tuesday, district administrators updated school directors on staffing that focused on substitute teachers.

“We are continuing to work to increase the number of available substitute teachers,” Longwell said this week. “We recognize that this is an issue for many school districts. We have analyzed the daily rate being paid to substitute teachers and feel we need to make additional adjustments to our compensation model.”

The district proposes to raise its pay rate for “regular” substitutes up to $150 per day. Currently, substitutes working in the district could earn up $121 per date, a rate first set in place prior to the pandemic.

The school board is expected to vote on that proposal within the next several weeks.

Pandemic grants

In other news, the school board received an update Tuesday from Jason Baker, the district’s director of organizational development secondary, about pandemic-related federal and state grants the district is receiving on a “short-term” basis for the 2022-23 school year.

So far this year, the district has been awarded $3,492,740 from American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a provision the district also was granted for the 2021-22 school year.

For the current school year, the district “is continuing to work with staff and administration to earmark these funds for supplies, services and staff” directed toward supporting students’ needs “as determined by evidence collected throughout these next few years,” Baker said.

Also for COVID-19, the district will receive an Act 24 Learning Loss grant this year for $191,963 for student’s social and emotional learning, mental health support, reading support and “other programs supporting student achievement.” The district received a similar amount in 2021-22, when it was considered a one-time distribution.

The district also will receive this year $38,781 in Act 24 funds earmarked for staffing and supplies for after-school programs. Another Act 24 allotment this year for $50,497 will be directed toward salaries of the district’s professional and paraprofessional staff. The district also received Act 24 grants for these purposes in 2021-22.

The district is slated to receive an ARP–Homeless grant for $18,474 this year for transporting homeless students to and from programs that assist with their growth and achievement. The grant also is intended to help provide those students with internet access throughout the school year. The district first received this grant from the federal government in 2021-22.

Finally, the district was awarded a first-time PCCD–Mental Health grant this year for $167,321 to fund contracted services for student needs. A first-time PCCD–Physical Security grant also was awarded to the district this year to provide “safety improvements as identified on PCCD’s list of possible items in coordination with our building needs,” Baker said.

PCCD grants are funded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The organization said the grants are intended to “initiate, validate and make financial investments in programs that demonstrates promise in improving outcomes related to the agency’s mission and strategic priorities.”