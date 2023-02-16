The Mechanicsburg Area School Board unanimously approved bond sale results conducted by PFM financial advisers on the district’s behalf to help fund building renovations at the high school.

Tuesday’s action involves the second of three planned rounds of general obligation bonds to fund the high school project. The district had planned to borrow $30,000,000 in the second phase, but settled on $28,670,000 with an average interest rate of 4.26%.

“When we held the bond sale, we finalized the actual borrowing amount as part of the process,” district Director of Business Operations/CFO Greg Longwell said.

“Within the terms of the sale, we will receive an additional ‘premium’ on the bonds being sold. In other words, we will issue debt in the principal amount of $28,670,000, but we will generate $31,000,000, with the difference being the additional premium paid by the underwriter.”

General obligation bonds are sold by local governing bodies like a school district to fund public projects or municipal government operations, according to schwab.com. Often, these are backed by the taxing authority of the bond issuer, in this case the school district.

The planned “three-prong” borrowing for financing the renovation would total $50 million pending a third and final bond issue that would take place next year.

In June 2022, the school board authorized general obligation bonds totaling $9.7 million for the project. Bond terms negotiated then extend through May 15, 2050, with an average yield of 4.25%.

In December 2022, the school board unanimously awarded contracts for the project totaling $39,449,015. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring.

“We will return later this spring with additional details on the proposed project, which will include additional details on the project’s scope and the project budget,” Longwell said then.

The high school renovation is separate from a $24 million expansion already in progress. The building was constructed in 1968, with additions and renovations in 1981 and 2001.

