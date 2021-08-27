Masks, vaccines and CDC quarantine guidelines at play for Midstate school districts

With each investigation, students will be asked questions and seating charts will be examined to trace the movements of the positive case through the building to determine who else may have been exposed and needs to be quarantined.

Proximity and masks

One goal is to identify those students who were located within six feet of a positive case and then determine if each close contact and positive case was wearing a properly fitted mask, said Matthew Strine, superintendent of South Middleton School District.

Because of the CDC guidance of "15 consecutive minutes," the chances of exposure are not as great when students pass each other in the hallway, Strine said. However, students are particularly vulnerable to exposure during lunch periods, he said. As much as possible, both school districts plan to separate students during lunch periods.

In its letter, South Middleton School District briefed families on what could happen if the mask requirement is not followed.

“Students who refuse to wear a mask will first be addressed before entering the school building or sent to the school office once inside,” the letter reads. “If they continue to refuse to wear a mask, their parents/guardians will be contacted to pick up their student for that day.”