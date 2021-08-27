Masks, vaccines and CDC quarantine guidelines at play for Midstate school districts

An exception to a rule influenced the decision by Carlisle and South Middleton school districts to require students to wear masks at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Prior to Wednesday, the first day of classes, South Middleton posted on its website a letter to district families providing a rationale for its mask requirement for students and staff.
“The use of masks allows us to minimize the number of students who may need to quarantine due to exposure to a positive case,” the letter reads.
That sentence referenced an exception specified in contact tracing and quarantine guidelines handed down by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The guidelines define “close contacts” as individuals who were within six feet for 15 consecutive minutes of a person found to have COVID-19.
Under the exception, quarantine is unnecessary for the close contact if both the close contact and positive case were wearing properly fitted masks during the exposure and if the close contact was not within three feet of the positive case.
A mask requirement makes it easier for school officials to apply the CDC exception with a goal to keep as many students in school as possible, said Eric Sands, director of management services for the Carlisle Area School District.
Fully vaccinated individuals will also not be required to quarantine in Carlisle if proof of vaccination is provided, Sands said. Officials at Carlisle and South Middleton school districts said they do not have a precise count on how many people are fully vaccinated among students and staff.
Carlisle High School students comply with mask requirement as they learn block schedule during opening week
Mask mandates
Carlisle and South Middleton declared early on that a mask requirement would be in effect when students returned to school this past week. Officials in both districts said cooperation is needed if students had a chance at in-person instruction five days a week for as much of 2021-22 as possible.
“We are asking that our families encourage their students to wear their masks so that we can make the start of the school year as productive and positive as possible,” the South Middleton letter reads. “It is hoped that conditions surrounding COVID-19 will rapidly improve. If this improvement occurs then district leadership may be able to lift the mask requirement.”
Carlisle will continue this year to post on its website the school building and confirmation date of each positive COVID-19 case as the cases emerge, Sands said. Through Friday morning, the district had reported three cases this week.
Sands said contact tracing will be run for each case coordinated by the building principal, nurse and classroom teachers.
With each investigation, students will be asked questions and seating charts will be examined to trace the movements of the positive case through the building to determine who else may have been exposed and needs to be quarantined.
Proximity and masks
One goal is to identify those students who were located within six feet of a positive case and then determine if each close contact and positive case was wearing a properly fitted mask, said Matthew Strine, superintendent of South Middleton School District.
Because of the CDC guidance of "15 consecutive minutes," the chances of exposure are not as great when students pass each other in the hallway, Strine said. However, students are particularly vulnerable to exposure during lunch periods, he said. As much as possible, both school districts plan to separate students during lunch periods.
In its letter, South Middleton School District briefed families on what could happen if the mask requirement is not followed.
“Students who refuse to wear a mask will first be addressed before entering the school building or sent to the school office once inside,” the letter reads. “If they continue to refuse to wear a mask, their parents/guardians will be contacted to pick up their student for that day.”
The letter states that, as much as possible, 10-minute mask breaks will be provided during class periods and such other opportunities as lunch and recess.
In Carlisle schools, infractions of the mask requirement will be handled by building principals on a case-by-case basis, Sands said. “We will try to work with the students and their families.”
Based on CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance, Carlisle school district will require a 10-day quarantine for anyone who has been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19. However, quarantine can end after day seven if an exposed individual has a negative COVID-19 test result performed on or after day five and if that person has no symptoms.
