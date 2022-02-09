Masks optional for Mechanicsburg schools starting next week

Starting next week, masking will become a choice rather than a mandate in the Mechanicsburg Area School District.

At a Mechanicsburg Area School Board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Mark Leidy said the district plans to make masks optional for all students, staff and visitors effective Monday. However, face coverings will remain mandated on all district transportation until further notice due to federal regulations.

“I feel comfortable with this. We have been working in an effort to try to normalize COVID,” Leidy told school directors Tuesday.

Also starting Monday, the district will require people to quarantine for a five-day period only if they’re exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19. Until now, quarantines were mandated for anyone exposed to someone testing positive for coronavirus.

“Over the past two years, our district has had very few cases resulting from exposures," Leidy said. "I’ve seen too many healthy children forced to stay out of the classroom because of this."

Also effective next week, district students are required to provide a doctor’s excuse only if returning to school after an absence of six or more days. Doctor excuses are no longer required for students returning to school after a five-day quarantine.

An informational letter about next week’s pending changes was sent to district families last week, as well as a related video that Leidy posted on the district’s website Feb. 3 for families.

Leidy attributed the change to “trending data over the past weeks that indicate a significant drop in case counts.”

Since the pandemic’s sudden onset nearly two years ago, district administrators have worked with a community advisory panel comprised of medical experts to keep watch and interpret virus conditions throughout the region.

Leidy also cited “the science that says cloth masks aren’t as effective against omicron as other variants because it’s so contagious. Not everyone has N-95 masks now.”

Next week’s action ends a mask mandate that has remained in place in the district since Sept. 7, 2021, when an order by the state’s former acting secretary of health went into effect requiring all students and staff in Pennsylvania schools to wear face coverings indoors regardless of their vaccine status.

Prior to that, the district had updated its health and safety plan in August 2021 to “strongly recommend” that unvaccinated students wear masks inside district buildings when schools reopened for the 2021-22 school year.

In December 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld a Nov. 10, 2021, Commonwealth Court ruling that the mask mandate for schools issued by former acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam wasn’t valid, returning the decision to individual school districts.

Leidy said then that the district would keep a mask mandate in place for an undetermined lengthy of time while “continuing to monitor area conditions” before lifting the district’s ongoing mandate. In turn, he said Tuesday that if district case numbers “start to go the other way” and rise in the near future, “we may have to put our masks back on.”

During public comment at Tuesday’s board meeting, residents thanked district officials for ending the mask mandate next week.

“Thank you all for the optional masking. Thank you all for giving that freedom back to our children,” said parent Jennifer Zelechiwsky, of Upper Allen Township.

