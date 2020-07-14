Masks for kids? Schools confront the politics of reopening

Some parents have threatened to pull their children — and the funding they provide — if masks are required.

Hillary Salway, a mother of three in Orange County, California, is part of a vocal minority calling for schools to fully open with "normal social interaction." If the district requires masks for her son's kindergarten class, she says, "I don't know if my son will be starting his educational career in the public school system this fall."

She wants him to feel free to hug his teacher and friends and can't imagine sending him to a school where he'll get reprimanded for sharing a toy. She started a petition last month urging her district to "keep facial expressions visually available" and helped organize a protest of over 100 people outside the district office, with signs saying, "No to masks, Yes to recess," and "Let me breathe."

Dozens have echoed her beliefs at Orange County Board of Education meetings, where the five-member elected body is majority Republican and is recommending a full return to school without masks or social distancing. The board makes recommendations but not policy, and its supporters argue that face coverings are ineffective, give a false sense of security and are potentially detrimental.