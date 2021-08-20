Mask requirement will continue at Carlisle Area School District

Paula Bussard knows what it’s like to have a child on a ventilator.
Her son was 12 when years ago a serious illness put him in an intensive care unit.
“It’s an experience I would not want any child or parent to go through,” the Carlisle school board president said Friday.
Bussard drew upon that memory as one reason she supports the requirement that all students and staff wear masks while indoors at school buildings.
Board members voted 8-1 Thursday in favor of a health and safety plan designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Carlisle Area School District during 2021-22.
Despite a push by some residents for greater parental say, there was no motion by any board member Thursday to make mask wearing optional in school buildings.
Last summer, the district invited parents to participate in an online survey that asked for input on how to proceed with mitigation efforts, Dave Miller said during a two-hour public comment period held before the vote.
“Were we given an option to wear a mask, we would have chosen a mask,” Miller said. This year masks came down as a mandate from Superintendent Christina Spielbauer that removed freedom of choice for families, he said.
In announcing her decision Aug. 5, Spielbauer cited the significant increase since early July in both COVID-19 case counts and the positivity rate reported in Cumberland County.
“Our top priority moving into the 2021-2022 school year is to keep our students and staff in school five-days-a-week as long as we possibly can,” Spielbauer said in early August. “That’s our goal and top priority. Research has shown that wearing masks is a strong mitigation strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Last summer, board members passed a motion delegating any decisions regarding mitigation to Spielbauer. While this gave the superintendent the authority to act, it did not absolve the board of its obligation to hold the administration accountable, Bussard said Friday. “We are briefed. We do discuss things. We do challenge our administrators.
“I understand that parents are afraid and worried that a mask may hinder their children,” Bussard said, adding there are just as many parents worried that going without masks may increase the risk of their child getting sick.
Since late July, board members have received emails from 53 local residents, eight of whom were against a mask mandate while 45 were in favor, Bussard said.
The board also received an emailed petition with over 200 names of district residents who support the mask mandate. The petition was supported by letters from the Partnership for Better Health, local pediatrician Dr. Holly Hoffman and the Carlisle Area Education Association, the local teacher’s union.
Meanwhile, a different group submitted a petition with over 200 names of district residents who oppose the mandate and favor masks being optional. Speakers during the public comment period Thursday were evenly split.
Mandate support
“We teach our children in school to listen to the experts, the doctors and scientists,” said Jeremy Ball, the father of two students in the district. “Masks are an effective mitigation tool.”
Beth McKinley described herself as a mother, wife, business owner, district resident and homeowner. During much of the pandemic, she worked three jobs to provide the necessary support so that her daughter could take virtual classes at home. Three weeks ago, her father-in-law died of COVID-19, five months after her mother-in-law died of other causes.
“An otherwise healthy man saw his body succumb to the ravages of this virus,” McKinley said, speaking in support of the mask mandate. “That’s right, my family is now one of those statistics that you hear about in the news.”
As McKinley sees it, there are two groups involved in the debate over masks.
“On the one hand, you have parents and families who want to see less people get infected,” she said. “On the other, I am hearing those who want the virus to run its course. Some people are going to have to go to the hospital and, unfortunately, some of them are going to have to die.
“My mask protects you and your mask protects me,” she said. “If I believe that everyone who did not have the vaccination would be willing to mask, I would probably reconsider.”
But McKinley said she would rather have the mandate in place so that her children could have a chance to attend school in-person.
“We have already done our part to stay at home and take care of others,” McKinley said.
Parental choice
Jennifer Mathias, a teacher at Lamberton Middle School, said a heart-breaking change came over her students last school year. “I saw my kids struggle socially and emotionally,” she told board members. “They became more isolated. They didn’t want to interact with one another.
“I’m not anti-mask, I’m not anti-vax, I’m not anti-any of that,” Mathias said. “I believe that parents should have a choice. I believe it’s the parent’s responsibility to decide how to take care of their children.”
Paul McIlhenny said he came into the meeting Thursday convinced that Carlisle school board members would not rescind the mask requirement.
“It’s just frustrating which angle to take because I don’t think there’s any convincing,” he said. “But I owe it to my daughter who has gone through much trauma. A happy-go-lucky gregarious young lady retracted into herself by the lack of contact.”
McIlhenny said his family members did their part to mitigate COVID-19. This included wearing masks, socially distancing and practicing good hygiene.
But even with the mask requirements, school buildings shut down last year, McIlhenny said. He questioned the wisdom of putting students and their families through such a mandate again.
“All the comments inform our thinking,” Bussard said Friday. “I am going to listen to the medical and education experts and their recommendation on how to mitigate this. The district plan strikes a balance between safety and the ability to maximize each student’s opportunities to benefit from in-person learning.”
Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 1,969 children in Cumberland County under the age of 17 have been diagnosed with COVID through the end of July. That represents 9.5% percent of the 20,688 COVID cases reported in the county during that period.
Of those children, 16 were hospitalized, and the majority of majority of the cases (1,796) came during the 2020-21 school year, which also corresponded with the fall surge.
