Mask requirement will continue at Carlisle Area School District

Meanwhile, a different group submitted a petition with over 200 names of district residents who oppose the mandate and favor masks being optional. Speakers during the public comment period Thursday were evenly split.

Mandate support

“We teach our children in school to listen to the experts, the doctors and scientists,” said Jeremy Ball, the father of two students in the district. “Masks are an effective mitigation tool.”

Beth McKinley described herself as a mother, wife, business owner, district resident and homeowner. During much of the pandemic, she worked three jobs to provide the necessary support so that her daughter could take virtual classes at home. Three weeks ago, her father-in-law died of COVID-19, five months after her mother-in-law died of other causes.

“An otherwise healthy man saw his body succumb to the ravages of this virus,” McKinley said, speaking in support of the mask mandate. “That’s right, my family is now one of those statistics that you hear about in the news.”

As McKinley sees it, there are two groups involved in the debate over masks.