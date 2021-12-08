Market conditions keep cost of Mooreland Elementary project higher than original estimates

Carlisle Area School District was unsuccessful in its attempt to substantially lower the price tag of a project planned for Mooreland Elementary School.

School board members may vote Thursday on a motion to set the maximum project budget at $2,523,823 or about $1.1 million more than the low-end estimate for the work.

The project would enclose and convert the school’s front porch into a more secure entrance. It would also reconfigure the building interior to create more office space.

On a recommendation by Director of Facilities Tom Horton, the board on Nov. 18 rejected the initial round of bids for the project that totaled $2,449,700.

At the time, Horton suggested the district try and price out the cost using the Keystone Purchasing Network, a cooperative program that solicits competitive sealed bids on behalf of member school districts.

The hope was this alternative could yield substantial savings. The district managed to save money in the categories of general construction, HVAC construction and plumbing construction.

During the initial round, East Coast Contracting Inc. of New Cumberland submitted the only general construction bid of $1,543,700. Myco Mechanical Inc. of Telford, in Bucks and Montgomery counties, submitted the only bid for HVAC work at $774,000 and the only bid for plumbing construction at $132,000.

By contrast, under the purchasing network, Lobar Construction Services Inc. of Dillsburg submitted three proposals that came in lower than the initial base bids. Those proposals are:

• $1,493,250 for general construction

• $687,434 for HVAC construction

• $82,349 for plumbing construction

The purchasing network yielded a total savings of $186,667 broken down as follows:

• $50,450 for general construction

• $86,566 for HVAC construction

• $49,651 for plumbing construction

But this was not enough to offset the network'sproposal of $260,790 submitted by IB Abel Inc. of York for electrical construction. No bids were submitted for electrical construction during the initial round.

The purchasing network proposals were discussed last week at a facilities committee meeting during which Horton recommended the board approve a maximum project budget of $2,523,823.

Between last week and this Thursday, Horton plans to continue to negotiate prices with the Keystone Purchasing Network contractors in the hope of getting the prices to come in even lower.

“I’ll do the best I can to get the numbers down,” Horton said. “It’s not going to be $100,000. It will be $15,000, $20,000, maybe $30,000. I still feel the numbers are a little high but apparently it’s what the market is right now.”

Horton’s initial cost estimate for the Mooreland Elementary School project was between $1.4 million and $1.6 million. School board members last week seemed determined to press on and approve the project even through the maximum budget is coming in at $1.1 million more than the low-end estimate.

“It doesn’t make sense from a student safety standpoint to delay this,” board member Bruce Clash said. “We’ve been talking about it for years.”

Money for this project will be drawn from $4.9 million in savings earmarked for improvements to the Mooreland building, Clash said. While the board is sometimes criticized for holding back large sums of money in savings, those savings translate into money saved from not having to float bonds and pay interest on debt, he said.

“It has been a long time coming,” board vice-president Anne Lauritzen said, referring to the Mooreland secure entrance. “We do need to move on this. With all the unknowns, we don’t know if and when the prices are doing to come down.”

Superintendent Christina Spielbauer also made the case to approve the project budget and move forward with construction.

“It’s unfortunate the price of inflation and other costs have gone up, but this is a project we need to have approved so we can start working with vendors,” Spielbauer said. “So they can start ordering materials. We do know there is a lag in product availability. It is going to take time for them to get what they need.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

