Many Midstate school districts staying the course on mask mandates for now

Despite a recent high court decision, many local school districts plan to continue the mask mandate through much of the holiday season.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court Friday upheld a Nov. 10 Commonwealth Court ruling that the mask mandate for schools issued by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam was not a valid order.

“To that end, decisions regarding masking will now revert back to local school districts,” Jim Estep, superintendent of South Middleton School District, said in a letter to parents Sunday.

In correspondence to families, school districts were quick to point out that the lawsuit concerned the authority of the acting secretary to implement a statewide rule, not about whether school districts should require masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

East Pennsboro Area School District posted an advisory Friday that made masks optional effective Monday. However, that district and others across Cumberland County had referenced a federal transportation order that requires students to wear masks while riding school buses.

Below is a round-up of how local districts are handling mask mandates in light of Friday’s Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision:

Big Spring

Big Spring School District will maintain its mask requirements through Jan. 10. “This requirement remains in place given the high degree of travel and potential exposure over the next several weeks with the holidays,” an advisory posted Monday on the school district website reads.

On Jan. 11, Big Spring will move to masking protocols established in August. Those protocols require that students continue to wear masks in school hallways and on all district transportation. However, masks would be optional when students are seated at their desks.

In addition, Big Spring students would be allowed to remove their masks when outside and when individuals are engaged in physical activity.

Carlisle

At this time, masks will continue to be required in all schools and on all district transportation, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said in a letter sent Saturday to Carlisle Area School District families.

“The case rate for Cumberland County last week was 239.2, which was a 6.6% decrease from the previous week,” she wrote. “That is the first decrease in cases we have seen in the past six weeks. However, in the past 14 days, we have had 22 positive cases (students and staff) resulting in 28 additional individuals needing to quarantine due to being identified as a close contact to a positive case.

“We know that masking continues to be a contentious issue,” she added.“We also recognize students, whose parents chose to have them vaccinated, may be fully vaccinated when we return from winter break. Along with guidelines for quarantining students, this will be a factor we take into consideration as part of our decision-making process moving forward. Our highest priority remains to keep our schools open and to keep our students in school.”

Cumberland Valley

Prior to the Department of Health mandate, Cumberland Valley School District implemented a mask requirement while Cumberland County was in high spread of COVID-19, Superintendent David Christopher wrote in a letter Friday evening to parents.

The county is still in high spread as defined by protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as tracked through the state Department of Health’s Early Warning Dashboard, Christopher wrote. “Because of this, masks will continue to be required in Cumberland Valley Schools at this time. However, the district will plan to review these requirements and other facets of the health and safety plan on Jan. 3 at our school board meeting that evening.

“Our goal remains to keep our schools open and to keep our students in school, which we have done successfully so far this year,” Christopher wrote. “We appreciate the support of our community as we continue to educate our students in an ever-changing and divisive environment.”

Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg Area School District posted an update on its mask requirement Sunday. The update was a repeat of information sent to district families prior to the Thanksgiving break.

In it, the district plans to continue its requirement through the winter break to provide families with more time to facilitate vaccinations for their youngest children, should they choose. The winter break will also give adults additional time to obtain booster vaccinations.

“Not only will vaccinations support the health of individuals, it also aids in keeping our schools open by minimizing the need to quarantine,” the update reads. “Upon return from winter break, we will reassess our mask requirement in the hopes of moving to a ‘mask optional’ environment in early to mid-January.”

Currently, Mechanicsburg area students are required to wear masks in school buildings and on all district transportation. However, they may remove masks when outside or when engaged in physical education activities.

South Middleton

The mask mandate for students and staff will continue through at least this week.

On Dec. 20, school board members will convene a voting meeting during which a decision could be made on whether to continue to follow the current health and safety plan or make changes that would allow for masking to be optional, effective Dec. 21, Superintendent Jim Estep wrote in an advisory posted Sunday on the district website.

“The federal masking mandate on buses has not changed,” Estep wrote. “So that would remain in effect, even if the board votes to change the plan for masking in buildings.”

