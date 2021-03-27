Lunch and breakfast prices will remain the same for Carlisle school district families

For the first time in years, there will be no increase in school lunch and breakfast prices for Carlisle Area School District families.

School board members recently passed a motion to keep the price of a student lunch and breakfast at $3.10 and $1.95, respectively, during the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

The price of milk will stay at 75 cents while a la carte food items will continue to be priced at market rates.

District administrators review the price structure every year to determine if any adjustments are necessary to support the food service program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The review this year determined that the current prices can support the 2021-22 program so no increase is necessary, Board President Paula Bussard said.

“We thought this was important for our families,” she said.

At a recent finance committee meeting, it was mentioned how many local families are struggling financially in the economic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 43% of district students have qualified for free or reduced status under the national school lunch and school breakfast programs. This is the same percentage as reported last spring.