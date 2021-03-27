 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lunch and breakfast prices will remain the same for Carlisle school district families
alert top story

Lunch and breakfast prices will remain the same for Carlisle school district families

{{featured_button_text}}
Student Lunch Debt 10.JPG (copy)

Students at Carlisle High School get their lunches on in 2019. The school board announced it will not raise prices on lunch or breakfast in the 2021-22 school year.

 Sentinel file

For the first time in years, there will be no increase in school lunch and breakfast prices for Carlisle Area School District families.

School board members recently passed a motion to keep the price of a student lunch and breakfast at $3.10 and $1.95, respectively, during the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Area school districts have programs to provide free meals to students through Dec. 31

The price of milk will stay at 75 cents while a la carte food items will continue to be priced at market rates.

District administrators review the price structure every year to determine if any adjustments are necessary to support the food service program.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The review this year determined that the current prices can support the 2021-22 program so no increase is necessary, Board President Paula Bussard said.

“We thought this was important for our families,” she said.

At a recent finance committee meeting, it was mentioned how many local families are struggling financially in the economic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 43% of district students have qualified for free or reduced status under the national school lunch and school breakfast programs. This is the same percentage as reported last spring.

Carlisle Area School District says it served almost 34,000 meals in five weeks to students

The percentage of qualifying students is often used as an indicator by school districts and the federal government to determine the level of poverty within a community.

Carlisle school district has seen an increase. In 2015, the free and reduced rate was about 36%, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer told school board members last year.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News