South Middleton School District is not endorsing the four candidates for school board who recently used the official district logo on a campaign flier.

That was the word Thursday afternoon from Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. writing in response to questions The Sentinel emailed him earlier in the day.

“As a public entity, the district does not endorse candidates for political office,” O’Donnell wrote. “We wish all candidates the best of luck in the upcoming election cycle. Our staff is eager to work with elected representatives to enhance district safety, improve educational systems for our students and retain/attract talented committed staff members.”

School districts have the option of policing their brand by registering their logo with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

Districts that decide to register tend to have policies in place that govern the use of the logo including a formal procedure to seek permission from the district, Melewsky said. She added, even then, the district has to be careful in the application of its policy.

If one candidate is allowed to use the logo on campaign materials, then all candidates should be allowed to use it – otherwise, it could be ruled by a court as a First Amendment infraction, Melewsky said. “The government cannot show any preference for a candidate.”

In this case, four candidates for the South Middleton School Board included the logo and the words “SMSD School Board” on a campaign flier that was distributed recently to district voters. The candidates are incumbent board members Jim Decker and Brandon Hall along with newcomers Sophia Bounds and Devin Flickinger. The words “Paid for by candidates” appear on the bottom of the flier which a township resident brought to the attention of the newspaper.

“The school district does not have a specific policy applicable to the external use of the logo,” O’Donnell wrote in his response email. “In consultation with our solicitor, our preliminary review has found that the logo is not trademarked. As such, it would be available for use in the public domain. Neither the district administration nor the board of directors have authorized the use of the district logo for any candidate(s) on campaign literature.”