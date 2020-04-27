Local school districts work to salvage graduation plans amid pandemic

Options for graduation include switching the ceremony to a virtual format or postponing the ceremony to a time when social restrictions are lifted. Below is a roundup of how each district is tackling the problem.

Cumberland Valley

“A lot of it has to do with sentiment,” said Mark Blanchard, principal of Cumberland Valley High School. “We want to try to bring closure to this high school class so they don’t feel as though they are just being left to drift away.”

One step in the process for CV has been a Google survey of graduating seniors, Blanchard said. “What we heard from students is loud and clear. They don’t want a virtual ceremony unless that’s the only option. They would rather have an in-person ceremony. They also don’t want to prolong it.”

As a school administrator, Blanchard is aware of how districts across Pennsylvania and the nation are handling graduation. While some plan to wait until late summer, others are looking to reschedule the ceremony to late fall or even the winter when college freshmen are back home on Thanksgiving or Christmas break. Some districts may delay the ceremony a full year so that the Class of 2020 could piggyback on the ceremony for the Class of 2021.