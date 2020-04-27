Local school districts work to salvage graduation plans amid pandemic

The Class of 2020 started their senior year with all the expectations for traditional rites of passage.
But their hopes were hijacked in the final crucial months by COVID-19 and the social distancing measures put into place to contain the pandemic.
No one could have predicted the last time these seniors were in school together would be mid-March, right before the mandatory shutdown of campuses statewide.
Gov. Tom Wolf dashed any remaining hope for a traditional graduation ceremony on Monday.
The virus “has made it impossible for traditional graduation ceremonies to take place,” he said in a video message. “A lot of you are probably feeling angry about this, and you have a right to feel that way because you have been dealt a bad hand.”
Wolf’s reopening plan bans large gatherings even in regions of the state where pandemic restrictions are being eased starting May 8.
“We have all had to make sacrifices to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe during this pandemic and this has been a big one,” Wolf said.
With graduation just weeks away, local school districts are working on alternative plans to the typical in-person commencement ceremony held in late May or early June. Carlisle Area School District Superintendent Christina Spielbauer reported last week that the district is working through a plan that could be communicated to families and students by the end of this week.
Options for graduation include switching the ceremony to a virtual format or postponing the ceremony to a time when social restrictions are lifted. Below is a roundup of how each district is tackling the problem.
Cumberland Valley
“A lot of it has to do with sentiment,” said Mark Blanchard, principal of Cumberland Valley High School. “We want to try to bring closure to this high school class so they don’t feel as though they are just being left to drift away.”
One step in the process for CV has been a Google survey of graduating seniors, Blanchard said. “What we heard from students is loud and clear. They don’t want a virtual ceremony unless that’s the only option. They would rather have an in-person ceremony. They also don’t want to prolong it.”
As a school administrator, Blanchard is aware of how districts across Pennsylvania and the nation are handling graduation. While some plan to wait until late summer, others are looking to reschedule the ceremony to late fall or even the winter when college freshmen are back home on Thanksgiving or Christmas break. Some districts may delay the ceremony a full year so that the Class of 2020 could piggyback on the ceremony for the Class of 2021.
CV students don’t want their ceremony to go past August, the month when most high school graduates head off to college, Blanchard said. If conditions at the time demand it, CV may have to do something virtual instead of the preferred in-person ceremony, he said.
The original plan was to have the 650 members of the CV Class of 2020 graduate on Saturday, May 30, at the Giant Center in Hershey. But for this scenario to work, Pennsylvania has to be at a point where gatherings of 50 or more people are considered safe, Blanchard said. One alternative under consideration is to handout diplomas in late May and reschedule the in-person ceremony for later in the summer, perhaps early August. His goal is to announce a tentative plan Friday.
CV has put together an advisory team of students and parents to work on solutions to the logistical challenges that go with having a large senior class. One option under review is to divide the Class of 2020 into multiple sessions of no more than 150 students each to spread out on the high school football field. Another option is to schedule one date and time for graduation but have simultaneous ceremonies going on at the high school and both middle schools.
While the district is not opposed to a virtual format, production of a digital ceremony would be challenging and it would be hard for CV to add personal touches given the large size of its graduating class, Blanchard said.
South Middleton
With 155 seniors, the Boiling Springs High School Class of 2020 is less than a quarter of the size of the Cumberland Valley graduating class. The smaller class size allows greater flexibility to highlight individuals.
“We are working with Stageclip and Marching Order (video production companies) to create a virtual commencement for airing on Friday, June 5,” high school Principal Joel Hain said. “This program will feature senior speeches, recognition of each graduate and other additional features to make this night special and memorable for our graduates and families.”
Each graduate will be allotted a segment of time to introduce themselves, talk about their career plans and mention a fond memory from high school, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. The virtual format allows the production companies to pre-record and edit each student profile and senior speech into a finished product, he said.
It is a tradition for Bubbler graduates to march in procession from the high school through one end of the football stadium and around the concourse of the track past all their former teachers, Strine said. “That special moment would be hard to emulate in a virtual environment. We will do our best to recreate it somehow, but it will probably not have the same feel.”
One idea is to videotape the teachers in some kind of tribute to their students.
“This in no way can replace an in-person celebration, but it will allow our seniors to graduate on time with future face-to-face celebrations to come,” Hain said. “We will continue to work with the senior class officers to plan and produce a senior celebration to be held on school grounds at a time when state restrictions are lifted and we can safely get together to celebrate the Class of 2020.”
This summer event is still in the planning stages and administrators welcome suggestions and input from senior class members. There is also a goal of recognizing the seniors at an athletic event in the fall.
“The current world situation has placed us in a very difficult situation, but like other hardships that have come our way, we will see this through,” Hain said.
Big Spring
Meanwhile, Big Spring School District is completing a weeklong effort to gather input from the public on possible alternatives to a traditional graduation ceremony.
From April 20 to 27, the district used the Thought Exchange social media survey platform to collect ideas and to gauge the level of support among the options.
Thought Exchange enables participants to engage anonymously as they submit ideas and rate the ideas of others. As more participants engage in the survey tool by submitting and rating ideas, the most valued ideas rise to the forefront for further consideration.
“That give-and-take is critical,” Superintendent Richard Fry said in an April 24 video posted on the district website. “As we close out the Thought Exchange, we will review the feedback and follow up as we create plans for graduation in collaboration with our seniors. They will absolutely have a voice in this.”
Mechanicsburg
As of last week, Mechanicsburg Area School District was working through the details of the format and exact timing of its commencement ceremony, which has been scheduled for June 1. Having the ceremony at Messiah College will not be possible, but other options are being explored, according to information posted on the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School website.
The website advised the public to pay attention to the “Just for Seniors” tab on the high school website, as well as to emails from the administration. This Friday is the deadline for seniors to submit a speech to try out for commencement speaker. Instead of in-person, auditions will most likely be held via the Zoom video conferencing platform.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.