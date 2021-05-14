Local school districts plan to continue mask-wearing protocols

Until they hear otherwise from state government, local school districts plan to continue their current mask wearing protocols.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

Four of the five districts polled on Friday are taking a wait-and-see approach to changing their health and safety plans.

For now, Carlisle Area School District is adhering to what Gov. Tom Wolf has said about mask wearing, said Eric Sands, district director of management services.

As Sands understands it, the governor will only lift the mask mandate when 70% or more of Pennsylvania's residents 18-years-old and above have been fully vaccinated.

“We are not there at this point,” Sands said.

South Middleton School District will continue with its mask wearing protocol until it receives further guidance from the state Department of Education, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. In general, the district follows guidance handed down from state education or health departments, which receive their guidance from the CDC, he said.