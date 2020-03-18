Local school districts implement student meal programs in response to shutdown

Local school districts have implemented programs for families to pick up meals for children during the mandated coronavirus shutdown.

In all the cases, federal regulations require that the students be present at the pick-up point.

Big Spring School District

In Big Spring School District, families can fill out an online reservation form to pick up student meals during designated days of the week.

The next request cycle will open Monday, March 23, for pick-up that Tuesday. The March 24 meal pick-up will cover Wednesday through Friday, March 25-27.

To register for meals, families may visit www.bigspringsd.org/food. The online form will ask for the family’s last name, the number of children and the name and age of each child. Families may also reserve by phone at 717-776-2000.

Filling out the form or registering by phone entitles each child 18 or younger to three days of breakfast and lunch.

Carlisle Area School District

Carlisle Area School District has set up a program where a week’s worth of meals will be distributed to families at two locations on Monday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.