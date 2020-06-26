Local school districts continue meal distribution programs into summer

Carlisle

Now through Aug. 7, Project SHARE will provide lunches to needy Carlisle area children, ages 5-18, through a summer program made possible by local donors and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program will offer the equivalent of 10 meals a week plus a Power Nutrition Pack for weekends, according to information posted at www.projectsharepa.org.

A distribution for the entire seven days will be held on Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. at two locations, Project SHARE headquarters at 5 N. Orange St. and the New Life Community Church, 202 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Holly Springs.

Big Spring

Big Spring School District ended its meal distribution program on June 1. The PAW Packs Program in Newville had its first meal distribution on Friday, June 12. Prior to that, PAW Packs was supplying supplemental food for weekend meals. In its new role, PAW Packs provides additional food to assist families with breakfast and lunch each day. This includes fresh fruits and vegetables as supplies become available.

Food distributions are Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Organizers ask families who sign up for the summer program to pick up their food because perishable items would go to waste. If a family is unable to come after signing up, they should text or call 717-332-8085.

Interested families can email organizers at pawpacksprogram@gamil.com to sign up. Please include your name, your contact email or phone number and the number of children through age 18 in the household.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

