Local school districts continue meal distribution programs into summer

Two local school districts will continue this summer to operate meal distribution programs established in the spring to help local families impacted by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Middleton School District will operate its meal program through Aug. 31 while Mechanicsburg Area School District will continue its “Wildcat Grab ‘N’ Go Food” program through Aug. 5.
In early June, the Project SHARE food bank took over meal distribution after the Carlisle Area School District closed its program for the summer in late May, Superintendent Christine Spielbauer said Friday.
Meanwhile, the PAWS Pack Program of Newville will provide food this summer to families in the Big Spring School District.
South Middleton
The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently approved an extension of the open site waiver that allows South Middleton to provide meals to all students regardless of whether the family income level qualifies the children for free or reduced price meals. That waiver was set to expire on June 30.
Families that are not receiving this service, but would like to request meals, need to complete a signup form available on the district website at www.smsd.us. To access the form, click on the link “Meal Signup for Children” on the homepage.
To properly fill out the form, each family must include a home address, the name of a parent or guardian, a contact phone number and email address for the household, the name and grade of each child and the school each child attends.
Also, families must choose between two sites for meal pick-up on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 and 11 a.m. The sites are Boiling Springs High School or the W.G. Rice Elementary School. The district wants to avoid wasting food so by completing a form each family is committing itself to picking up meals on all the designated distribution days.
During the spring, the South Middleton program only provided meals during weekdays. During the summer, the program will expand to include weekends. Families may request meals for all children living in a household up to age 18.
Each family will receive two breakfasts and two lunches for each child on Tuesdays and five breakfasts and five lunches for each child on Thursdays. There are different menu items depending on the day of the week.
Typical weekday breakfast items include cereal bars, toaster pastries, cereal bowls, microwavable waffles or pancakes, muffins, graham crackers, fresh or dried fruit and fruit juice. Typical weekday lunch items include pizza, chicken tenders/nuggets, a ham and cheese sandwich, a turkey and cheese sandwich, a chicken patty sandwich, assorted fruits and vegetables and a cookie. Milk will be served with all the weekday meals.
On weekend meals, typical breakfast menu items will include muffins, yogurt, oatmeal, a fruit pastry, string cheese, graham crackers, fruit and milk. Typical weekend lunch items will include stuffed bread sticks, pizza dippers, mozzarella sticks, chicken sandwich, personal size pizza, snacks/chips, cookie/granola, assorted fruits and vegetables and water.
Menu items are subject to change based on availability. The district is not able to make substitutions nor can it accommodate gluten free food requests.
Mechanicsburg
From now through Aug. 5, Mechanicsburg will continue to distribute weekday breakfast and lunch meals through its Wildcat Grab ‘N’ Go Food program, named for the school district mascot.
The distribution of school-prepared food takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mechanicsburg Middle School, 1750 S. Market St. Wildcat Packs of donated food for the weekends are distributed on Wednesdays.
The district prefers recipients to use the middle school site if possible. There are a number of satellite locations for families who cannot get to the middle school. Food will be delivered from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesday at the Cumberland Pointe Office, Cumberland Pointe Rear and Rolo Court mailboxes. From 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., food will be delivered next to St. John’s Church in Shiremanstown, Geneva and Nanroc and the community center at 201 E. Green St. in Mechanicsburg.
Carlisle
Now through Aug. 7, Project SHARE will provide lunches to needy Carlisle area children, ages 5-18, through a summer program made possible by local donors and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program will offer the equivalent of 10 meals a week plus a Power Nutrition Pack for weekends, according to information posted at www.projectsharepa.org.
A distribution for the entire seven days will be held on Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. at two locations, Project SHARE headquarters at 5 N. Orange St. and the New Life Community Church, 202 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Holly Springs.
Big Spring
Big Spring School District ended its meal distribution program on June 1. The PAW Packs Program in Newville had its first meal distribution on Friday, June 12. Prior to that, PAW Packs was supplying supplemental food for weekend meals. In its new role, PAW Packs provides additional food to assist families with breakfast and lunch each day. This includes fresh fruits and vegetables as supplies become available.
Food distributions are Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Organizers ask families who sign up for the summer program to pick up their food because perishable items would go to waste. If a family is unable to come after signing up, they should text or call 717-332-8085.
Interested families can email organizers at pawpacksprogram@gamil.com to sign up. Please include your name, your contact email or phone number and the number of children through age 18 in the household.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
