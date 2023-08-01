Carlisle Area School District has taken a more centralized approach to the way it registers kindergarten students for the upcoming school year.

In the past, the district hosted a registration event at each of its seven elementary schools to enroll and screen new students, Superintendent Colleen Friend said.

This time around, the district has two registration events at Lamberton Middle School offering families one centralized location and the children one shared experience.

“There was a lot of redundancy of services that we were doing at seven different buildings,” Friend said. “We were able to pull all of our reading specialists, nurses and other staff to the same site to make it more efficient and exciting for the kids.”

The most recent event is Thursday and doubles as a kick-off orientation session where kindergartners had the opportunity to ride a school bus for the first time. During the first event, held on April 28, the district registered 202 members of the Class of 2036. “As a child came in, their building principal met them,” Friend said. “They gave each child a bag of goodies.”

From there, educators guided the student to stations for vision screening and to obtain baseline data, including how well the child can identify letters and numbers.

Aside from district staff, community organizations have representatives on hand to answer questions and to provide information on what resources are available to families.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do the nonprofits seven different times like that,” Friend said. “This way everything was at the same location one time.”

One reason Carlisle has two events months apart was to give families moving into the community the opportunity to settle in before registering their children for school, Friend said. The district also had to wait for the arrival in late July of U.S. Army War College families, she said.

Based at Carlisle Barracks, the War College hosts an annual influx of senior military and civilian leaders enrolled in its resident course on strategic studies. Many of the War College students bring their families, creating a cycle of new children coming into the district.

In the past, the kindergartners of War College students were divided among three elementary schools — Bellaire, Crestview and LeTort. This year, there are no plans to assign these kindergartners to Bellaire because of the growth in housing within that attendance area.

Cumberland Valley

Meanwhile, Cumberland Valley School District is in the second year of a major change in the way that it handles kindergarten registration.

“We had so much flux over the summer that we stopped doing in-person screening prior to the opening of school,” Superintendent David Christopher said recently. “So many kids move in during the summer, we were not getting to all the kids or making good decisions for them. For the most part, we [now] do all of the screening the first week of school.”

The main exception to this is incoming students with known disabilities coming out of early intervention programs, Christopher said. “We have administrators who do observations to determine the best way to support those students.”

One day that first week is set aside for kindergarten teachers to review the screening data to identify what supports are needed for which children, Christopher said. “This is something we tried last year and it worked really well.”

As of last week, Cumberland Valley had 529 students registered for kindergarten with another 66 in the queue. “We’re a little bit lower than last year,” Christopher said. “We anticipated that was going to happen, that our growth was going to slow a little bit compared to what it has been because of the high interest rate and lack of available housing. People are not selling their homes as rapidly.”

Cumberland Valley is down 30 kindergarten students from this time last year, Christopher said. “It’s not a huge number.”

Perhaps the most dramatic increase has been in the number of students enrolled across all grade levels who need English-language learner services. That population has tripled in just four years from 200 students in 2019-20 to over 600 students in 2023-24, Christopher said.

Cumberland Valley also experiences an enrollment spike in the number of students coming into first grade, he said. This is due in part to the district only having the financial and room capacity to offer a half-day kindergarten program. Families seeking a full-day option have to go elsewhere before switching their child to the public school district in the first grade.

South Middleton and Big Spring

So far, kindergarten registration at South Middleton School District is in line with recent trends, said Jason Baker, assistant to the superintendent. “We’re anticipating a typical enrollment year for us.”

Registration usually kicks off in the spring with communications sent out to parents, pre-K programs and other stakeholder groups, Baker said. He said more of the process is being done online to reduce the amount of face-time needed.

“We try to reach as many people as we can before the school year begins,” Baker said. “We do have a few that trickle in. We’re happy to accommodate them. We would like to get them in sooner than later so that we can get them into the system.”

Like South Middleton, Big Spring School District has seen a consistent pattern in its kindergarten registration. “We’re on pace with years gone by,” Superintendent Nicholas Guarente said. “We’re haven’t seen any statistical differences. We’re always looking to be more efficient in the process.”

The biggest change in recent years has been a return to in-person registration after the pandemic made it necessary for families to register remotely, Guarente said. Each of the three elementary schools hosts an event where incoming kindergartners can learn the building and interact with staff before classes start up in the fall, he said.