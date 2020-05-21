Local National History Day winners announced

The Pennsylvania National History Day contest took place virtually last week, with winners announced via Zoom on Saturday.
This year's theme was "Breaking Barriers in History," and the 2020 National Contest will be held virtually in June. Here is a look at the Cumberland County students who were acknowledged for their projects in the state competition:
Junior Division
- Sri Koneru and Evangelina Lamichhane of Mountain View Middle School received fourth place in Junior Group Documentary for "Breaking the Glass Barrier of the Supreme Court: The Appointment of Sandra Day O'Connor, an Advocate for Gender Equality"
- Annabel Hathaway and Drue Meals of Harrisburg Academy received first place in Junior Group Exhibit for "Tupperware: Paving the Way for the Reentry of Women to the Workforce"
- Christian Gensbigler and Ben Trautlein of Mountain View Middle School received fourth place in Junior Group Website for "Prescription Zero: How Penicillin Broke Barriers in Antibiotics"
- Luca Savarino of Harrisburg Academy received sixth place in Junior Individual Documentary for "Miles Davis: How One Man Broke the Barrier Between Jazz and Rock"
- Reyna Schreiner of Mountain View Middle School received fifth place in Junior Individual Documentary for "Soaring Through Barriers"
- Elizabeth Howard of Mountain View Middle School received first place in Junior Individual Website for "Breaking the Barrier in Education: Mendez V. Westminster"
Senior Division
- Kailyn Rowland and Kathryn Miller of Carlisle High School received first place in Senior Group Documentary for "Women at West Point: Breaking Barriers of the Long Gray Line"
- Everett Papenfuse of Harrisburg Academy received fourth place in Senior Individual Documentary for "Moving Mountains and Changing the Future of Travel: America's First Superhighway"
- Lola Gehman of Carlisle High School received fifth place in Senior Individual Exhibit for "Breaking Barriers at the Bar: Ida Kast, Cumberland County's First Female Attorney"
- Olivia Renault of Carlisle High School received second place in Senior Individual Exhibit for "Janet Guthrie: Racing Past Gender Barriers"
- Lorraine Durbin of Carlisle High School received first place in Senior Individual Performance for "Star Trek: Breaking Barriers in Space and the Small Screen"
- Madison Ellis of Carlisle High School received fourth place in Senior Individual Website for "Woman's Medical College of PA: A New Era for Women in Medicine"
