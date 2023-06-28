Expanding populations and aging infrastructure are among the top issues facing local school districts, local education officials said during the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Education breakfast on Tuesday morning at Carlisle County Club.

Carlisle Superintendent Colleen Friend, Big Spring Superintendent Nicholas Guarente, Cumberland Valley Assistant Superintendent Greg Milbrand and South Middleton Assistant to the Superintendent Jason Baker spoke at the event.

All four spoke on the challenges of increasing student population.

“Our district is growing by leaps and bounds,” Friend said. “So that (north) side of the district is growing exponentially.”

Cumberland Valley, the largest school district wholly in Cumberland County, recently eclipsed 10,000 students.

“Our size is our strength, but our size is also our challenge,” Milbrand said.

Milbrand said that the district is expected to enroll almost 1,000 new students within the next five years.

“What that does is creates and generates a lot of need for facility space,” Millbrand said.

Both Cumberland Valley and Carlisle are in the process of school renovation/construction due to anticipated housing growth.

“What we’re doing is we’re looking at our programs, checking our enrollment and trying to make a prediction moving out five and 10 years and what we need to do to make sure we have enough classrooms for students,” Friend said.

South Middleton will also soon consider options for expansion, Baker said.

“We have a very aging infrastructure,” he said. “We’re trying to step into that without breaking the bank, so to speak.”

Career choice

All four administrators also spoke about the importance of creating career pathways for students before they graduate.

“We learned how to play school,” Guarente said. “We learned how to get the grade and then we moved on. That’s not what school is supposed to be.”

Big Spring has implemented a three-facet plan for education that includes exploration, experience and pursuit of career choice.

“We have to be able to provide enough experience that those children get to (a career choice) realization on their own,” Guarente said. “Not just because of the opinion of an adult.”

Friend said Carlisle is in the development stages of a “college in the high school” program similar to Cumberland Valley’s partnership with HACC.

Cumberland Valley is still in the process of implementing its “Portrait of an Eagle” vision, a set of competencies that are supposed to best prepare students to be productive members of society.

“We’re going to try and prepare students for their future and for their future jobs,” Milbrand said. “We want a career pipeline for our students.”

Recruitment and budgets

As always, some administrators expressed concerns over a lack of public school funding and a lack of qualified teachers. Carlisle is taking a unique approach to recruiting educators.

“We’ve actually been on a billboard,” Friend said. “We’re trying to do anything different that we have not done before. They don’t all work, but it’s certainly worth a try.”

Guarente expressed concerns over public cyber charter schools having too large of an advertising budget.

“I simply think it’s an unfair playing ground,” he said. “If I had a $10 million advertising budget, I’d be able to put up 17 billboards.”

All four administrators said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt, in many different ways.

“(Right now) we’re actually only holding you accountable for doing the work,” Guarente said. “For some parents, that’s a reality check, especially to the younger generation that’s entering that spent three years in isolation.”

“We had to change the way we did things,” Friend said. “And we really discovered that we had to mix it up with the way that we’re communicating with people.”

Photos: State of Education