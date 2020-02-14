List of 2020 area high school musicals

List of 2020 area high school musicals

Chicago

Carmen Hersey, front, who will portray Velma Kelly, leads a dance number during rehearsal for Carlisle High School's production of "Chicago."

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Here is a list of the 2020 spring musicals at area high schools. All musicals take place at the school’s auditorium unless otherwise noted.

Big Spring High School

Musical:

  • “Annie Get Your Gun”

When:

  • 7 p.m. April 2-4, and 2 p.m. April 4

Admission: Tickets are $10 and go on sale starting Feb. 23. For tickets, visit https://bigspringmusic.ludus.com/index.php

  • .

Boiling Springs High School

Musical:

  • “Godspell”

When:

  • 7 p.m. March 12-14, and 1:30 p.m. March 15

Admission: Tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com

Camp Hill High School

Musical:

  • “The Addams Family”

When:

  • 7 p.m. March 5-7, and 2 p.m. March 8

Details:

  • The musical will be held at the Pollock Center, 340 N. 21st St., Camp Hill

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit https://thepollockcenter.com

  • .

Carlisle High School

Musical:

  • “Chicago”

When:

  • 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22

Admission: Tickets are $6 or $8 for general admission on Feb. 20, and $10 or $12 for reserved seating on Feb. 21 and 22. Tickets are available at http://chsmusical.ludus.com

  • or at the auditorium box office from 3 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, 4, 10, 11, 18 and 19; and from 3 p.m. to curtain on Feb. 20-22 and 5 p.m. to curtain on Feb. 22.

Cedar Cliff High School

Musical:

  • “Into the Woods”

When:

  • 7 p.m. March 19-21, and 2 p.m. March 22

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. For tickets, visit www.cedarcliffproductions.com

  • .

Cumberland Valley High School

Musical:

  • “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”

When:

  • 7 p.m. April 2-4, and 2 p.m. April 4-5

Admission: Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit www.cvmusical.com

  • .

Encore! Home School Productions

Musical:

  • “Bye Bye Birdie”

When:

  • 7 p.m. April 3-4, and 3 p.m. April 5

Details:

  • The production will be held at Trinity High School, 3601 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill

Admission: For tickets, visit https://encorehomeschoolproductions.com

  • .

Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

Musical:

  • “Les Miserables”

When:

  • 6:30 p.m. March 5, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7, and 2 p.m. March 8.

Details:

  • A dinner theater will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and last until the start of the show.

Admission: Tickets are $15 or $40.50 for the dinner theater. Box office hours are 8:20 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. To purchase tickets, visit https://wildcat-productions.com

  • .

Northern High School

Musical:

  • “Bye Bye Birdie”

When:

  • 7 p.m. March 6 and March 7, 3 p.m. March 8

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens, and are available starting Feb. 3 at www.showtix4u.com

  • . Tickets are also available in the high school auditorium lobby from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, or available at the ticket box office one hour prior to each performance.

Red Land High School

Musical:

  • “Chicago”

When:

  • 7 p.m. Feb. 20-22, and 2 p.m. Feb. 23

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults or at the door, and $6 in advance for students. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com

  • .

Shippensburg Area Senior High School

Musical:

  • “Into the Woods”

When:

  • 7 p.m. March 12-14, 2 p.m. March 14

Admission:

  • $10 for adults, $8 for students/seniors, and free for children who are not yet in school.

Trinity High School

Musical:

  • “Peter Pan”

When:

  • 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29, and 2 p.m. March 1

Admission: Tickets are $13 for adults, $18 for VIP front rows on Friday and Sunday only, and $8 for students. Ticket prices will increase by $2 at the door. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com

  • .

West Perry High School

Musical:

  • “Back to the 80s: The Totally Awesome Musical”

When:

  • 7 p.m. March 5-7, and 2 p.m. March 7

Admission: Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets, visit https://sites.google.com/westperrysd.org/wptba.

