List of 2020 area high school musicals

Here is a list of the 2020 spring musicals at area high schools. All musicals take place at the school’s auditorium unless otherwise noted.
Big Spring High School
Musical:
- “Annie Get Your Gun”
When:
- 7 p.m. April 2-4, and 2 p.m. April 4
Admission: Tickets are $10 and go on sale starting Feb. 23. For tickets, visit https://bigspringmusic.ludus.com/index.php
Boiling Springs High School
Musical:
- “Godspell”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 12-14, and 1:30 p.m. March 15
Admission: Tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com
Camp Hill High School
Musical:
- “The Addams Family”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 5-7, and 2 p.m. March 8
Details:
- The musical will be held at the Pollock Center, 340 N. 21st St., Camp Hill
Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit https://thepollockcenter.com
Carlisle High School
Musical:
- “Chicago”
When:
- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22
Admission: Tickets are $6 or $8 for general admission on Feb. 20, and $10 or $12 for reserved seating on Feb. 21 and 22. Tickets are available at http://chsmusical.ludus.com
- or at the auditorium box office from 3 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, 4, 10, 11, 18 and 19; and from 3 p.m. to curtain on Feb. 20-22 and 5 p.m. to curtain on Feb. 22.
Cedar Cliff High School
Musical:
- “Into the Woods”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 19-21, and 2 p.m. March 22
Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. For tickets, visit www.cedarcliffproductions.com
Cumberland Valley High School
Musical:
- “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”
When:
- 7 p.m. April 2-4, and 2 p.m. April 4-5
Admission: Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit www.cvmusical.com
Encore! Home School Productions
Musical:
- “Bye Bye Birdie”
When:
- 7 p.m. April 3-4, and 3 p.m. April 5
Details:
- The production will be held at Trinity High School, 3601 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill
Admission: For tickets, visit https://encorehomeschoolproductions.com
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School
Musical:
- “Les Miserables”
When:
- 6:30 p.m. March 5, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7, and 2 p.m. March 8.
Details:
- A dinner theater will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and last until the start of the show.
Admission: Tickets are $15 or $40.50 for the dinner theater. Box office hours are 8:20 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. To purchase tickets, visit https://wildcat-productions.com
Northern High School
Musical:
- “Bye Bye Birdie”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 6 and March 7, 3 p.m. March 8
Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens, and are available starting Feb. 3 at www.showtix4u.com
- . Tickets are also available in the high school auditorium lobby from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, or available at the ticket box office one hour prior to each performance.
Red Land High School
Musical:
- “Chicago”
When:
- 7 p.m. Feb. 20-22, and 2 p.m. Feb. 23
Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults or at the door, and $6 in advance for students. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com
Shippensburg Area Senior High School
Musical:
- “Into the Woods”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 12-14, 2 p.m. March 14
Admission:
- $10 for adults, $8 for students/seniors, and free for children who are not yet in school.
Trinity High School
Musical:
- “Peter Pan”
When:
- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29, and 2 p.m. March 1
Admission: Tickets are $13 for adults, $18 for VIP front rows on Friday and Sunday only, and $8 for students. Ticket prices will increase by $2 at the door. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com
West Perry High School
Musical:
- “Back to the 80s: The Totally Awesome Musical”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 5-7, and 2 p.m. March 7
Admission: Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets, visit https://sites.google.com/westperrysd.org/wptba.