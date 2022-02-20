List of 2022 Midstate area high school musicals

Here is a list of the 2022 spring musicals at area high schools. All musicals take place at the school’s auditorium unless otherwise noted.
Big Spring High School
Musical:
- “The Wizard of Oz”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 3-March 5, 2 p.m. March 6
Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors. For tickets, visit https://bigspringmusic.ludus.com/index.php
Boiling Springs High School
Musical:
- “The Wizard of Oz”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 3-5, 2:30 p.m. March 6
Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com
Camp Hill High School
Musical:
- “Anything Goes”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 10-12, 2 p.m. March 13
Details:
- The musical will be held at the Pollock Center, 340 N. 21st St., Camp Hill
Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit https://thepollockcenter.com
Carlisle High School
Musical:
- “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
When:
- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26
Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults or $10 for students, seniors and military. Tickets are available at http://chsmusical.ludus.com
- or at the auditorium box office from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 25; and from 3 p.m. to curtain on Feb. 26 and from 5 p.m. to curtain on Feb. 27.
Cedar Cliff High School
Musical:
- “The Phantom of the Opera”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 17-19, 2 p.m. March 20
Admission: Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and go on sale starting Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.. There will also be a character breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. March 5 with tickets at $10 or $7 for children 12 and younger. For tickets, visit www.cedarcliffproductions.com
Cumberland Valley High School
Musical:
- “Footloose: The Musical”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 30-31, 7 p.m. April 1-2, 2 p.m. April 3
Admission: Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit www.cvmusical.com
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School
Musical:
- “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
When:
- 6:30 p.m. March 3, 7:30 p.m. March 4-5, 2 p.m. March 6
Details:
- Instead of the annual Dinner Theatre, Wildcat Productions will offer a dessert banquet before the start of the March 5 show.
Admission: Tickets are $15 or $25 for the dessert tickets. To purchase tickets, visit https://wildcat-productions.com
Northern High School
Musical:
- “Guys and Dolls”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 4-5, 3 p.m. March 6
Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com
- . Each ticket sale transaction puts one empty seat between the next sale.
Red Land High School
Musical:
- “Mamma Mia!”
When:
- 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27
Admission: Tickets are $15 for adults or at the door, and $10 in advance for students. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com
Shippensburg Area Senior High School
Musical:
- “My Fair Lady”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 10-11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 12
Admission:
- $10 for adults, $8 for students/seniors, and free for children who are not yet in school. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Trinity High School
Musical:
- “The Sound of Music”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 4-5, 2 p.m. March 6
Admission: Tickets are $13 for adults, $18 for VIP, and $8 for students. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com
West Perry High School
Musical:
- “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”
When:
- 7 p.m. March 10-12, 2 p.m. March 12
Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door, calling the box office at 717-789-3931, ext. 5300, or visiting westperry.org.