List of 2022 Midstate area high school musicals

Here is a list of the 2022 spring musicals at area high schools. All musicals take place at the school’s auditorium unless otherwise noted.

Big Spring High School

Musical:

“The Wizard of Oz”

When:

7 p.m. March 3-March 5, 2 p.m. March 6

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors. For tickets, visit https://bigspringmusic.ludus.com/index.php

.

Boiling Springs High School

Musical:

“The Wizard of Oz”

When:

7 p.m. March 3-5, 2:30 p.m. March 6

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com

Camp Hill High School

Musical:

“Anything Goes”

When:

7 p.m. March 10-12, 2 p.m. March 13

Details:

The musical will be held at the Pollock Center, 340 N. 21st St., Camp Hill

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit https://thepollockcenter.com

.

Carlisle High School

Musical:

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

When:

7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults or $10 for students, seniors and military. Tickets are available at http://chsmusical.ludus.com

or at the auditorium box office from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 25; and from 3 p.m. to curtain on Feb. 26 and from 5 p.m. to curtain on Feb. 27.

Cedar Cliff High School

Musical:

“The Phantom of the Opera”

When:

7 p.m. March 17-19, 2 p.m. March 20

Admission: Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and go on sale starting Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.. There will also be a character breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. March 5 with tickets at $10 or $7 for children 12 and younger. For tickets, visit www.cedarcliffproductions.com

.

Cumberland Valley High School

Musical:

“Footloose: The Musical”

When:

7 p.m. March 30-31, 7 p.m. April 1-2, 2 p.m. April 3

Admission: Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit www.cvmusical.com

.

Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

Musical:

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

When:

6:30 p.m. March 3, 7:30 p.m. March 4-5, 2 p.m. March 6

Details:

Instead of the annual Dinner Theatre, Wildcat Productions will offer a dessert banquet before the start of the March 5 show.

Admission: Tickets are $15 or $25 for the dessert tickets. To purchase tickets, visit https://wildcat-productions.com

.

Northern High School

Musical:

“Guys and Dolls”

When:

7 p.m. March 4-5, 3 p.m. March 6

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com

. Each ticket sale transaction puts one empty seat between the next sale.

Red Land High School

Musical:

“Mamma Mia!”

When:

7 p.m. Feb. 24-26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27

Admission: Tickets are $15 for adults or at the door, and $10 in advance for students. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com

.

Shippensburg Area Senior High School

Musical:

“My Fair Lady”

When:

7 p.m. March 10-11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 12

Admission:

$10 for adults, $8 for students/seniors, and free for children who are not yet in school. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Trinity High School

Musical:

“The Sound of Music”

When:

7 p.m. March 4-5, 2 p.m. March 6

Admission: Tickets are $13 for adults, $18 for VIP, and $8 for students. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com

.

West Perry High School

Musical:

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

When:

7 p.m. March 10-12, 2 p.m. March 12

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door, calling the box office at 717-789-3931, ext. 5300, or visiting westperry.org.

