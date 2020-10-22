Life skills students operate store at Boiling Springs High School

The students have already learned how to make key chains, flowerpots and tie dye facemasks that will also be on sale. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Zone’SMart is only open to Boiling Springs High School students, staff and faculty members.

The starting inventory includes bottled water, friendship bracelets, stickers, minihand sanitizers, personal care items, iPhone chargers and ear buds.

Students reporting for each shift clock in and out using a time card machine in the stockroom. The shifts are set up to allow for overlapping coverage during the busy parts of the day — morning, lunch periods and resource time. General education students have been recruited to help the life skills students operate the store.

Key operational decisions will be left to the students, Mowe said. “They will learn how to reinvest their profit. They will learn how to track what is selling and what is not. They will learn how to price it. They will do it all.”

There will be time set aside at the end of each school day for the life skills students to close out the register, count the money, make change and figure out how much profit to deposit in the bank.