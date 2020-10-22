Life skills students operate store at Boiling Springs High School

A brighter future is in store for life skills students at Boiling Springs High School.
Tuesday was the grand opening of Zone’SMart, a student-run retail space that operates out of a converted classroom.
Special education teacher Deb Mowe developed the idea for a vocational training center where students can practice independent living and employment skills on the days they report to school.
Ten students form the core of a volunteer workforce that puts in shifts of 90 minutes to two hours learning skills common in retail stores such as working the cash register, stocking shelves, pricing merchandise and tracking inventory.
“It’s as authentic as we can get it,” Mowe said. “The students own the whole experience from start to finish.”
Mowe first thought of the concept last spring as a way to improve the employability of her students. Work on the idea took off during summer with a fundraising campaign on www.donorschose.org.
That effort drew in between $2,600 to $2,800 in start-up money for the concept that was supplemented by a $1,000 grant from the Bubbler Foundation to fund the starting inventory.
High school principal Joel Hain was able to set aside a classroom that was converted into retail space that includes a basic kitchen and a stockroom. The kitchen will enable life skills students to bake cupcakes and muffins to sell.
The students have already learned how to make key chains, flowerpots and tie dye facemasks that will also be on sale. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Zone’SMart is only open to Boiling Springs High School students, staff and faculty members.
The starting inventory includes bottled water, friendship bracelets, stickers, minihand sanitizers, personal care items, iPhone chargers and ear buds.
Students reporting for each shift clock in and out using a time card machine in the stockroom. The shifts are set up to allow for overlapping coverage during the busy parts of the day — morning, lunch periods and resource time. General education students have been recruited to help the life skills students operate the store.
Key operational decisions will be left to the students, Mowe said. “They will learn how to reinvest their profit. They will learn how to track what is selling and what is not. They will learn how to price it. They will do it all.”
There will be time set aside at the end of each school day for the life skills students to close out the register, count the money, make change and figure out how much profit to deposit in the bank.
Kim Spisak, director of student services, has supported the concept from the beginning. She sees it as an opportunity for the students to learn practical skills in retail, money management, store management and customer service.
Profits could be used to support a scholarship fund or for community outreach, such as the purchase of gifts for needy families during the holiday season, Spisak said. “This is the ultimate example of the practical application of skills that we want all students to graduate with.”
She said it was a pleasure to watch the students show pride in their work during the grand opening.
