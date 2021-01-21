Let's talk: South Middleton School District forms citizen advisory committee

Often, board members only learn of a brewing community issue when upset residents voice their concerns during the public comment periods of board meetings, she said. A lot of times, emotions are running high.

“Unless there is something wrong or they are very passionate about something, we don’t hear from the people,” Knouse said. “That’s not the best way to communicate.”

Often those who come forward are a vocal few who don’t represent a broad spectrum of residents, she said.

For example, in early December, there was worry over the winter sports season after Strine decided to move the district from a hybrid to a fully remote model of instruction in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Lately, there has been input from parents on both sides of the issue of whether students should return to fully in-person classroom instruction.

One goal of the advisory committee is to identify and discuss potential concerns before these develop into high visibility issues, Knouse said. “We wanted a cross-section of our community to help us understand what is needed in the community. Vice-versa, we want the community to understand how the school district operates. What are some of the constraints budgetwise and school code.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}