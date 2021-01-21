Let's talk: South Middleton School District forms citizen advisory committee

South Middleton School District has formed a citizen advisory committee that will hold its first scheduled monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 2.
Superintendent Matthew Strine and school board president Liz Knouse will lead the committee of 18 residents drawn from a cross-section of demographic groups.
Members were selected from a pool of 65 applicants who submitted survey forms to the district between Jan. 5 and 11. Each person was asked to provide information on their backgrounds and areas of interest and expertise.
The applicants were then sorted into categories from which names were randomly drawn. The drawing process was completed before the school board meeting Tuesday. Strine is in the process of notifying the 18 residents to confirm their willingness to serve.
The advisory committee is the latest in a series of groups where residents are given a platform to address issues and voice concerns that affect schools, families and students, Knouse said. “The district always had some form of this in some fashion.”
When Al Moyer was superintendent, she said, he convened meetings of the key communicators group. That group became the community relations committee, which is being replaced by the citizen advisory committee.
In late November, Knouse had conversations with Strine on how to reform the board’s standing committees to make each one more efficient. The advisory committee was an outgrowth of those discussions.
Often, board members only learn of a brewing community issue when upset residents voice their concerns during the public comment periods of board meetings, she said. A lot of times, emotions are running high.
“Unless there is something wrong or they are very passionate about something, we don’t hear from the people,” Knouse said. “That’s not the best way to communicate.”
Often those who come forward are a vocal few who don’t represent a broad spectrum of residents, she said.
For example, in early December, there was worry over the winter sports season after Strine decided to move the district from a hybrid to a fully remote model of instruction in response to the spread of COVID-19.
Lately, there has been input from parents on both sides of the issue of whether students should return to fully in-person classroom instruction.
One goal of the advisory committee is to identify and discuss potential concerns before these develop into high visibility issues, Knouse said. “We wanted a cross-section of our community to help us understand what is needed in the community. Vice-versa, we want the community to understand how the school district operates. What are some of the constraints budgetwise and school code.”
Another goal is to draw upon the previously untapped expertise and perspective of local residents, Knouse said. Experience gained through the advisory committee could translate into service as a school board member, she said.
During the selection process, Strine used input on the survey forms to group applicants into 12 demographic categories. “We wanted a well-rounded committee to look at positions from all points of view,” he said.
The categories were:
• Long-time residents of the district
• People new to the district
• Residents with a focus on elementary schools
• Residents with a focus on secondary schools
• Teachers
• Nonteachers
• People interested in issues of diversity/inclusivity
• Socio-economic status
• “Safety-net” advocates who support at-risk students
• Those interested in sports and extracurricular activities
• Residents with no children in the district
• Residents interested in health and safety issues.
Most applicants fit into multiple categories, Strine said. Those not selected to participate on the advisory committee are welcome to attend and provide other input during the public meetings of the board’s other standing committees, he said.
“We appreciate all the public interest in the school system,” Strine said. “We can all benefit from the broad range of experience that everyone brings.”
