One elementary school's custodian may have lost nearly two feet of hair, but he helped offer a goal for students in a literacy campaign.

LeTort Elementary School students participated in the One Book, One School campaign where every student received a book and activities to complete. More than 90% of the school's students ended up taking part, and that resulted in a special event Friday.

About 200 students attended the event where LeTort officials helped cut the hair of Zack Snow, custodian and building operations assistant for the school. Snow offered up his hair for the campaign goal after growing it to nearly 24 inches for a few years.

Shannon Graybill, instructional aide and licensed beautician, helped cut Snow's hair during the event. His hair will be donated to Wigs for Kids.