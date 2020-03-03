Lawmakers urged to act now to save Pennsylvania's university system

HARRISBURG — The leader of Pennsylvania's system of 14 state-owned universities told lawmakers Tuesday that it is urgent they act to help the schools in the face of sinking enrollment, rising student debt and a lagging commitment of public tax dollars to higher education.

The system's chancellor, Dan Greenstein, urged the House Appropriations Committee to approve legislation that would deliver cash and greater authority to the system over how it spends money and administers the schools.

Greenstein, in office since 2018, has rejected calls to close struggling schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

Several schools are not sustainable without “radical transformation,” he told the committee Tuesday. But he also warned against shutting down universities when Pennsylvania needs to greatly increase the number of adults with degrees for its economy to keep pace with other states.

“This is not a time when we should be diminishing educational opportunities,” Greenstein said.

Pennsylvania has sunk to the bottom rung of states in the level of higher education aid, size of student debt and affordability of its colleges.