Language barriers: Teachers take up challenge of helping English language learners

On the surface success seems too difficult to achieve.

Multiple children speaking diverse languages from a variety of cultures and countries of origin, all learning English from varying degrees of proficiency.

Yet everyday educators in public and private school systems tackle this challenge in a cycle that repeats itself with every generation of immigrants and refugees seeking a new life in the U.S.

“The first key is seeing your students as having tremendous potential,” said Tina Keller, who chairs the education department at Messiah University. “If you start from there, it’s not as overwhelming as you might think. If you provide the right environment, they can really be successful.”

Keller learned this lesson early in her career as an English as a Second Language instructor in K-12 classrooms. Today, she’s an associate professor with a curriculum focus on teaching English to speakers of other languages.

From the start, the goal of this undergraduate program of study is to dispel misconceptions and stretch the limits that keep future educators from bringing out the full potential.

“When you’re working with English language learners, their intelligence should not equate with their language ability,” Keller said. “Sometimes it’s easier to think they don’t know anything. They’re starting from scratch when really you have a student in front of you who is highly intelligent and capable. Your job is to help provide the labels and language so that they can show that. It’s just a matter of getting to a point where they can have a voice in English.”

Starting point

An important step in the process is a comprehensive assessment so that all the teachers involved know the starting point and stages to the next finish line.

“It starts at registration when all new students are given a home language survey,” said Alex Smith, director of student services at South Middleton School District.

This could involve an interview with a registrar trained to assess English language proficiency by asking the family such questions as how long has the student been in the U.S. and what has been his or her experience in a K-12 education system, Smith said.

Students are tested in reading, writing, listening and speaking English, said Karen Doersom, a specialist at Boiling Springs High School. In each area, the student is assigned a skill level from one to six, with one being the least proficient, she said. It’s not unusual for a student to have different skill numbers depending on their command of different expressions of English.

The numbers attached to each assessment are a guide to what a teacher can expect from that student. In Pennsylvania, educators have can-do descriptors, statements that allow them to gauge what the student is capable of in reading, writing, listening and speaking English, Keller said.

“For me, that could be the trickiest situation,” she said. “How can I best support this student and where they are now, but also not let them stay there, but to move on in a way that’s supportive?”

Cultural differences can add complications to make the challenge even tougher.

“Things might happen, but you’re not really sure what’s actually happening,” Keller said. “That’s when it’s so important to pull in family and community, so that you can get a better picture, especially with young children who may not have the words down.”

Elementary level

Tiffany Blisard, an English language development teacher at Hamilton Elementary School in Carlisle, works with 43 K-5 students whose home languages include Spanish, Arabic, Nepali and Haitian Creole. Their countries of origin range from Honduras and the Dominican Republic to the African nations of Sudan and Niger.

“At the elementary level, we really focus on building a rapport with students and their families,” Blisard said. “A lot of my day, planning and prep work is getting to know where they’re coming from, their previous schooling, their cultures and what they value. That really helps to frame a reference.”

Much of her work focuses on students in levels one through three of proficiency who are pulled out of the regular classrooms based on grade-level clusters and placed in small groups focused on practicing English language skills.

“I try to bring in as many of their interests as I can, finding commonalities among the students in topics such as sports,” she said. “Something they can all relate to is very helpful. I absolutely love teaching this group of students. You learn so much from their families and their experiences.”

English learners thrive in classrooms that encourage collaboration among students because they are less afraid to make mistakes when they are with peers facing the same kind of challenge, Keller said.

Forming connections

In secondary schools, the pull-out model is replaced by specialized class periods grouped by proficiency level, said Heather Bosnyak, supervisor of the world language and English language development department of the Carlisle Area School District.

Nathan Strohl is one of two English language development teachers at Carlisle High School managing a caseload of 88 active English learners and 15 former English learners who are still monitored.

His focus is on levels three and four — students at an intermediate or intermediate/advanced level of proficiency. Even within the levels are such varying degrees as a level two student just starting level three or a level four student almost ready to be mainstreamed into a regular English classroom.

“I try to make a connection with all of my students,” Strohl said. “Building that rapport is half of it. From there, I work with them to discuss what things they need and then try to incorporate that in the classroom as much as possible. I know that certain students need more reading practice. I know that some students need to work on their writing and grammar skills. We do all of that in the classroom.”

Since everyone moves through the program at their own pace, there is general acceptance that different students are going to require different layers of accommodation depending on where they are in the process, Strohl said. To optimize the learning, he sends out emails at the start of each academic year to all the content area teachers of each student on his caseload.

With each email, Strohl not only identifies the student as an English language learner, he outlines their various proficiency levels and provides each teacher with a checklist of appropriate modifications and adaptations suited for that student.

“I try to communicate regularly with the teachers,” he said. “I keep track with them. If I start to notice that a student is dipping with a lower grade, I will communicate with that teacher to see what’s going on. Is there anything I can do to help?”

Providing support

At Boiling Springs High School, Doersom has 25 level-three and level-four students. Her typical day is a mix of “push-in” class blocks where she helps students in their content area classes separated by a “pull-out” block where she leads them in practicing language acquisition skills.

“I check grades to make sure they are getting the content support they need,” she said. “I assist other teachers in helping them to figure out ways to accommodate their lesson plans to meet the needs of the English learners.”

Doersom compared learning to perfect language skills to driving a car with a manual transmission. “You’re in first and second gear for a brief period of time,” she said. “Then you stay in third and fourth longer.”

As she sees it, there are two kinds of language that all students must master — basic conversational and cognitive academic. For anyone to be successful, the first must precede the second.

“For a newcomer, it’s a lot more visuals and breaking language down,” Doersom said. “For the older students, it’s more vocabulary support and making sure they understand the content areas.

“Our class is not a class where students are sitting the whole time,” she said. “Our students have activities. They are up and moving, there is group work.”

In recent months, South Middleton School District has seen an influx of native Bhutanese who once lived as refugees in Nepal. Both are nations in south Asia within the Himalayan mountain range.

“Their schools in Nepal did not teach in a way that promoted cooperative learning,” Doersom said. “It was rote memorization. If they didn’t understand it [the subject material], there was usually a punishment. We need to make sure our students understand that they are safe here. They are allowed to say that they don’t understand something.”

That kind of emotional and academic support starts with a routine that is meant to ground each English learner on the day ahead.

“The students come into the building and immediately find me,” Doersom said. “They tell me about their evening. They tell me about what they have going on.”

In Carlisle, English language learners are tested every January to determine how their proficiency level has changed, Strohl said. The results are usually in by the end of the school year so that adjustments could get started over the summer.