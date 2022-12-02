Language barriers: Helpers of English language learners come from variety of backgrounds

The most qualified teachers often graduate from the school of hard knocks.

Lok Adhikari was 10 when ethnic cleansing forced his family to move from their native Bhutan to a refugee camp in nearby Nepal. Both are nations in south Asia within the Himalayan mountain range.

“We lived in a tent house for 17 years,” he said. “We didn’t have electricity. We were allowed to get water two times a day from a tap — one water tap for 100 homes. We had to wait in line.”

The family toilet was a communal outhouse. The people beyond the compound were hostile strangers. Outside the camp, Adhikari said he had to lie about his refugee status to avoid being beaten or subjected to work without pay.

Today, this 40-year-old father of two is an American citizen living in South Middleton Township. He works as an instructional aide at Iron Forge Elementary School splitting his time between helping special education students and English language learners.

“I came to this country in 2008,” he said. “Being in a community where everybody speaks English, I was really struggling in the beginning. It was like a shock. The clothes are different. The food is different. All the people are different.”

Moving over from Nepal, his family had no choice but to locate in North Dakota. It was where the relief agency placed them. They learned to adapt and grow with their circumstances. They became Americans, like so many others over the generations.

“I came in the first batch,” Adhikari said. “I didn’t have any relatives here. They [the agency] gave us training on how to talk to people, how to shop, how to go to the grocery store. They helped me to get my first job.”

And with the change came a chance to give back. An English teacher in Nepal, Adhikari now helps the children of other refugee families learn the language and adjust to a society far removed from their own experience, their school of hard knocks.

Teacher recruitment

The number of English language students enrolled in South Middleton School District has almost doubled from about 55 in late May to early June to 99 in late October, said Alex Smith, director of student services.

Much of this surge is an influx of Bhutanese refugees coming into the township, 10 years after the first wave found that the Harrisburg area offered good jobs and the opportunity to eventually establish their own businesses. Over the years, with help from assistance programs, the Bhutanese have set up a network within south-central Pennsylvania to support other families moving in from Nepal.

Over the summer, the South Middleton School Board approved the hiring of two additional English language learner teachers to reinforce the two positions already included in the budget for 2022-23. A nationwide teacher shortage complicated an already difficult search for a specialized certification.

Despite the odds, South Middleton filled the new two positions within a few months. One person was a teacher recruited from the Capital Area Intermediate Unit who was already familiar with the district, Smith said. “She thought it was a good fit.”

The second person had experience with Big Spring School District before taking a hiatus out of Pennsylvania in the western part of the country, he said. “She wanted to move back because of family so we got extremely lucky.”

South Middleton now has one English language teacher in each of its four school buildings.

Finding an educator certified as an English language learner program specialist is as difficult as finding a high school teacher certified in chemistry and physics, said Michael Gogoj, assistant superintendent of the Carlisle Area School District.

“I would put that in the same ballpark,” he said. “It is a very specialized area. It’s certainly not a position where someone can easily fill in on a short notice. You really have to have some background knowledge, an understanding of what you are doing.

“That makes it a challenge,” Gogoj said. “It’s very difficult. We actually had a good experience this summer. We were lucky to find good people to fill our vacancies.”

Teacher training

Tina Keller is chair of the education department at Messiah University and is an associate professor who manages the 15-credit undergraduate program in teaching English to speakers of other languages.

“We start out with the beginning course where we talk about the cultural impact of a first language, the impact of families, socio-cultural perspectives and all those influences that contribute to someone’s experience in a new culture,” Keller said. “We also bring in basic elements of linguistics. The second course is on methodology and how best to support English language learners. We spend a lot of time looking at case studies, teaching demos and critiques. The students look at current trends in the field. They also start to research different types of English language learners in our area.”

The Midstate region has a large number of refugees escaping war-torn areas, Keller said. There are also migrant workers who have worked here for generations, especially in Adams County which is known for its orchards, she said.

The third class in the undergraduate program examines the four basic subsets of language — reading, writing, speaking and listening.

“My students begin to write instructional plans and unit plans,” Keller said. “They also attend professional conferences.” The third course culminates with the Messiah University students drafting their own professional development plan. The last course is a combination of professional practice and their internship.” They are out teaching with a certified teacher. They are unpacking what they’re learning in the classroom.”

Messiah University also offers a graduate-level program tailored to current teachers looking to add to their skill set and range of certifications, Keller said. “The course is online focused on working adults. Most of the graduate students are already teachers. They don’t need to cover classroom planning. They already know that.

“We are seeing growth,” she said. “College students are starting to realize that no matter what they end up teaching, they will have English language learners in the classroom. They realize that if they are better prepared to support English language learners, they will be a better classroom teacher.”

A Spanish teacher at Carlisle High School, Heather Bosnyak is supervisor of the district’s world language and English language development department. “It’s really a great certification to have,” she said of teaching English to speakers of other languages.

While languages other than English would be helpful to an English language learner teacher, there is no requirement for them teachers to know other languages.

“There is no way we can expect everyone to know all the languages that our students are going to come in with,” Bosnyak said. “It truly is teaching English in English.”