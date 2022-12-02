Language barriers: From hard life to high hopes, English language learners tell their stories

Looking back, being an advocate and goodwill ambassador started with two fundamental questions.

“Am I dreaming? Is this reality?” said Pradip Siwakoti, a junior at Boiling Springs High School.

The 17-year-old boy from Nepal drew on his memory to contrast the wooden huts of the refugee camp with the brick and stone structures of the Philadelphia neighborhood he moved to in 2012.

“I never saw those things before,” he said. “It was completely different. When I first came to the U.S., I could not speak English at all.”

In those early days of adjustment, the refugee child said he learned the language gradually with help from relatives who acted as translators after the fact.

“My cousin, my brother or sister, I would go home [from school] and tell them some phrases,” Siwakoti said. “I asked them what it means and they would tell me. I had trouble up until the third grade. I could only answer yes-no questions.”

As understanding took hold, he experienced firsthand a foreshadowing that went with loneliness.

“When you can’t communicate with anyone, it’s very hard to make friends,” he said. “When it’s a new language, you don’t understand anything. You can’t do anything about it unless there’s someone there to help you.”

In the fall of 2021, Siwakoti went through a different kind of culture shock when his family moved from inner-city Philadelphia to the suburban South Middleton School District.

“The crime rate was increasing (in Philadelphia),” Siwakoti said. “We decided to move here for a better life — my brother, two sisters, my mom, my dad and me. It’s safer here.”

Siwakoti said it was hard at first for him to make friends. The people here were completely different until he could find some common ground and an exciting new purpose.

His is a role born of the surge in recent months in Bhutanese refugees coming to the Boiling Springs area from Nepal.

Bhutan and Nepal are nations in south Asia within the Himalayan mountain range. Refugees from Bhutan were displaced by ethnic cleansing to camps in Nepal, said Truong Phuong, executive director of the International Service Center in Harrisburg.

With help from assistance programs, the first wave of Bhutanese refugees emigrated to the U.S. about 10 years ago and found that the Harrisburg area offered good jobs and the opportunity to eventually establish their own businesses, Phuong said. The Bhutanese set up a support network and a strong community within south-central Pennsylvania, he said.

Siwakoti now helps that process by helping other students at Boiling Springs.

“I try to help them in any way I can,” Siwakoti said. “I just feel good about helping others. We are in the Nepali community. We’re all like a family to each other. When we need each other, we always help out. That’s just how it works.

“If they need friends during lunch, I go up to them,” he said. “I sit with them and talk to them if they feel lonely. I know what it’s like to be sitting alone on the sidelines with nobody to talk to. When talking to teachers, some of my friends lack confidence. They do not know how to use certain words in a way that describes how they are feeling and what they need help with. I talk for them.”

Carlisle voices

Oliver Torres, a freshman at Carlisle High School, is a recent transplant from Puerto Rico with a working knowledge of English. He said what he needed help with was the pronunciation and definition of vocabulary words and concepts introduced as content in his core classes.

“When it came to the test, it was very hard to understand the different types of words,” Torres said. “I could read what it says and comprehend, but when it came to the answer, I stumbled.”

Like Siwakoti, Torres enrolled in a school program to help English language learners. Both boys were tested every year on their ability to read, write, speak and listen as they progressed through language acquisition classes.

While Siwakoti has since graduated from the South Middleton program, Torres still has work ahead of him, but said he feels he is in a good place within the English language development curriculum offered at Carlisle High School.

“I’m comfortable,” Torres said. “I feel in a more advanced English class, I would have a harder time understanding the different subjects. I would probably not pass. My [language] teacher helps me a lot in history, which has a lot of hard words to learn and understand, and also with science, which is another hard subject for me. I feel I am doing very well and may pass this year into a regular English course.”

Along the way, Torres has taken up the role of tutor by helping his friends learn Spanish, his language at home.

Sharon Koludah, a senior at Carlisle High School, was confused at first on why she was placed in English language learner programs. A native of Liberia, an English speaking nation in West Africa, she moved to America with her family in 2015 and settled first in Maryland.

“We speak English, but with a heavy French accent,” Koludah said of her countrymen. “I thought I spoke English well. Later on, I understood that people were hearing something different from what I thought I was saying.”

In a way, she had to relearn her native language to pronounce words differently so people could understand her. Since moving to Carlisle, Koludah has graduated into regular English.

Active in the Shakespeare troupe, she also participates in student council, orchestra, field hockey and track and field. Koludah has aspirations to be selected for the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis where she wants to major in bio-chemistry. She hopes to someday revisit Liberia.

Diversity as identity

Beyond refugee and immigrant families, the Carlisle area hosts an annual infusion of students from all over the country and across the world.

The engine for this cycle is the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks and its resident course on strategic leadership.

While most War College students are senior leaders in the American military and federal government, a portion of each class is a cadre of International Fellows, officers from countries friendly to the U.S. These officers often bring their families with them.

The question of whether these children need language development services depends on their country of origin and their degree of schooling in English, said Heather Bosnyak, supervisor of the world language and English language development department for the Carlisle Area School District.

Not only do the International Fellows children bring their insight into the schools, but the children of career U.S. military officers tend to be well-traveled and experienced in a variety of cultures in other states and countries. The result is a symbiosis between the students coming in and the students who call the Carlisle area home.

“This is part of our identity,” Assistant Superintendent Michael Gogoj said. “Carlisle is a very diverse district in almost any way. We really love that about our district. We celebrate it. Ours is a worldly group of students because they are so accustomed to being around diverse populations. In a ton of informal ways, students from each other and we adults, the staff, are learning from the students.”

A new start

In South Middleton Township, the celebrations are just getting started. Last year, five seniors graduated not only from Boiling Springs High School, but also from the English language learner program, their teacher Karen Doersom said. “We had a nice party for them. The students spoke about their peers. Families donated Nepali food. They came in and ate with us. We’re going to make sure we keep doing that.

“When they come here, their biggest challenge is learning a new building, getting used to a block schedule, figuring out the cafeteria and finding where to sit and have friends,” she said. “The parents count on us to help their students, because they themselves did not get a lot of education in Bhutan and Nepal. One thing I try to do is to make sure that our students are gearing themselves towards college. Just because their parents may not be able to navigate the college process, I want to make sure they still have that opportunity.”

The result has been English language learners who have moved on to higher education or service in the U.S. Army or Navy. One recent graduate was accepted into the pre-pharmacy program at Shippensburg University.

New this year at Boiling Springs High School is the English Language Development Culture Club, which is in the early stages of organization. The philosophy behind it is rooted in students reaching out to share insight with their peers.

“My students are amazing,” Doersom said. “They come from a really tough time where they lived in huts and went to a school without electricity. They didn’t have access to running water. To hear it from them, for students to say, ‘I was really skinny in Nepal because we never had enough food. My family was crying, but I never knew why.’ My Nepali students used words that are really powerful.

“We see them come here,” Doersom said. “They appreciate what they have. They’re always kind to everyone. But I felt with the growing population, more people need to learn about what they bring to the school by their past, their culture, their tradition. There are a lot of students who want to learn more about them. The purpose of this club is to have an opportunity for students of any culture to meet with us.”