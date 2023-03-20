Kenzo Veron, an eighth-grade student at Lamberton Middle School in Carlisle, earned top honors at the 2023 Central PA Spelling Bee.

Veron was one of 35 spellers from 29 different schools in WITF’s coverage area to face off during the regional spelling bee Saturday, all competing for a spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which takes place in National Harbor, Maryland, from May 30-June 1.

The 2023 Central PA Spelling Bee was the first in-person Bee hosted at the WITF Public Media Center since 2020, officials said in a news release. An in-person Bee helps to prepare the winner for the National Bee by providing an on-camera experience, and it provides an opportunity for the spellers to meet each other, according to officials.

“After years of coordinating the Bee, I’ve witnessed how important it is to the spellers,” regional coordinator Ruth Keim said. “It brings many of them out of their shell and broadens their horizons. It can be a life-changing experience for our spellers.”

Veron has a dog named Kenji and enjoys basketball with his dad, video games and traveling. His favorite book series is Percy Jackson by Rick Riordan.

The 2023 Central PA Spelling Bee is supported by the Hershey Company, York College of Pennsylvania and the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation.

