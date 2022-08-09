 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle Schools

Kindergarten students experience their first school bus ride

  • 0

Incoming kindergarten students experienced their first ride on a school bus during an orientation program Monday morning hosted by the Carlisle Area School District and Fahrney Bus Co.

The annual My First School Bus Ride program introduced students to the procedures and safety rules involved in riding on a school bus. The program began with a welcome followed by a review of transportation policies and protocols.

Parents or guardians were required to attend the program with their children.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for Aug. 6

Dean's List for Aug. 6

Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges and universities.

Watch Now: Related Video

France ponders options for beluga whale in Seine river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News