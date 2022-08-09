Kindergarten students experience their first school bus ride

Incoming kindergarten students experienced their first ride on a school bus during an orientation program Monday morning hosted by the Carlisle Area School District and Fahrney Bus Co.
The annual My First School Bus Ride program introduced students to the procedures and safety rules involved in riding on a school bus. The program began with a welcome followed by a review of transportation policies and protocols.
Parents or guardians were required to attend the program with their children.
