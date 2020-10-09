Kindergarten Academy staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at the Kindergarten Academy of the Mechanicsburg Area School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Mark Leidy sent out an email Friday alerting families with children enrolled at the school.

“After initial contact tracing, it was determined that due to the safety protocols that have been put in place with the district’s phased reopening and social distancing, the school will remain open,” Leidy said. The district is in communications with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and is coordinating its response in accordance to state guidance and with protocols established within the District’s Health and Safety Plan, he said.

Health Department personnel have helped the district with initial risk assessment and contact tracing that included identifying and notifying those students and staff who may have been in contact with the infected person, Leidy said.

“The district remains in close contact with the family and sends well wishes to the affected individual,” Leidy said. “We are confident in the steps that have been taken to safeguard all of our students and staff.”

