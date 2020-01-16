Each week, The Sentinel publishes stories we receive to prompts in Kids World and on www.cumberlink.com. This week’s Kids Speak Out prompt was “If I traveled into the future, I would see ...”
"If I traveled into the future, I would see flying cars, floating houses and no roads. How cool is that? I mean, I love 'Back to the Future' stuff. Flying cars are going to be real one day, and jetpacks are going to be real forever and fly dogs and cats."
Alexa
"If I traveled into the future, I would see new, invented video games. I would also see new, invented iPhones. Also, I would see what new planets scientists discovered."
Kylie
"If I traveled into the future, I would see floating houses, insane technology and massive, floating bases, tons of robots and really good building."
Nolan
"If I traveled into the future, I would see robots, flying cars, flying brooms, superheroes, flying houses and flying buildings, flying snowmen [and] flying schools."
Zavion
"If I traveled into the future, I would probably see flying cars, robots helping people, time machines, portals to other dimensions and inventions that would help people throughout the day. I would probably see these things because I was in the future."
Alex
"If I traveled into the future, I would see me in the cross country course and also be in a climbing team, and be proud of myself."
Coralyne
"If I traveled into the future, I would see which team will win the Super Bowl."
Sajveer
