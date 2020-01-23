Kids Speak Out: 'If I ran a business, I would sell ...'

Each week, The Sentinel publishes stories we receive to prompts in Kids World and on www.cumberlink.com. This week’s Kids Speak Out prompt was “If I ran a business, I would sell ...”
“If I ran a business, I would sell autographed jerseys. I would sell autographed jerseys because I think I could make a lot of money.”
Joshua
East Pennsboro Elementary School
“If I ran a business, I would sell paleontology kits. I would sell these because kids might want to be a paleontologist. These will help them be ready.”
Alex
East Pennsboro Elementary School
“If I ran a business, I would sell seven-layer cakes. I would sell that because I know lots of people like cake, and it’s creative. My mom loves cake, so I will make cake for her, and people that are poor will get free cake.”
Gracie Perry, 9
Grade 4
LeTort Elementary School
“If I ran a business, I would sell diamonds and jewelry because those things make people happy, and I want everyone to be happy.”
Emma
East Pennsboro Elementary School
“If I ran a business, I would sell books, toys and little projects that I would make. I would keep the prices low, so lots of people would be able to buy my stuff.”
Torin
East Pennsboro Elementary School
“If I ran a business, I would sell penguins and ice cream. First, I would sell ice cream because on a hot, summer day, or a warm January, you do need a refreshment. Next, I would sell penguins, penguin balloons and penguin stuffed animals because if you’re in Antarctica, you need a pet to have a fun [memory] from your travel.”
Remass Zughyar, 9
Grade 4
LeTort Elementary School
“If I ran a business, I would sell handmade paintings for animal lovers like me, Emma and Coralyne. I would sell cat paintings, dog paintings, rabbit paintings, you name it. I sell it to my friends and my family.”
Alexa
East Pennsboro Elementary School
“If I ran a business, I would sell cars. I would only sell Lamborghinis, Teslas, Ferraris and Mustangs. I would sell them for a couple hundred or thousand dollars.”
Zavion
East Pennsboro Elementary School
“If I ran a business, I would sell the stuff I don’t need and the stuff I don’t want.”
Audriah
East Pennsboro Elementary School