Kids Speak Out: 'If I ran a business, I would sell ...'

Emma

East Pennsboro Elementary School

“If I ran a business, I would sell books, toys and little projects that I would make. I would keep the prices low, so lots of people would be able to buy my stuff.”

Torin

East Pennsboro Elementary School

“If I ran a business, I would sell penguins and ice cream. First, I would sell ice cream because on a hot, summer day, or a warm January, you do need a refreshment. Next, I would sell penguins, penguin balloons and penguin stuffed animals because if you’re in Antarctica, you need a pet to have a fun [memory] from your travel.”

Remass Zughyar, 9

Grade 4

LeTort Elementary School

“If I ran a business, I would sell handmade paintings for animal lovers like me, Emma and Coralyne. I would sell cat paintings, dog paintings, rabbit paintings, you name it. I sell it to my friends and my family.”

Alexa

East Pennsboro Elementary School