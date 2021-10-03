Kevin Roberts, new superintendent at Big Spring, weighs in on what's next

With tragedy comes a pivot point when a course in life is tested.
Kevin Roberts was a freshman, playing football for Michigan State University, when two friends from high school died in a traffic accident.
“During that time of introspection, I thought of the person who impacted me the most,” Roberts said. “I went back to my health and physical education teacher. I decided, at that point, I was going to shift.”
He changed his school to the State University of New York College at Cortland. He gave up studying engineering and architecture for a career path in education. Today, Roberts is the new superintendent of Big Spring School District.
“I can’t imagine a better place to live and work,” the New York state native said. “Every day, I consider it a blessing.”
In his almost 16 years with the district, Roberts has advanced from building principal to central office administrator to chief executive officer. No matter the job, the goal has been to help students realize their post-high school dreams in the workforce, college or the military.
And like any building, dreams need a solid foundation to stand.
Profile of success
From day one, Roberts worked with Richard Fry, the former superintendent. “He was a tremendous leader,” Roberts said. “He did remarkable things within the district.”
One lesson he learned from Fry is to weigh each decision based on what is best for students, not on whether the underlying goal or issue is popular or unpopular, convenient or inconvenient.
An example of that philosophy at work was the effort that went into Profile of a Graduate, an initiative that formed the basis for a major redesign of the district’s curriculum and teaching methods.
“It was something that we built with the community,” Roberts said. “It really stretched the traditional view that courses need to be accrued through high school to graduate. What we did was shift the whole program to align with skills that were important to employers for 21st century businesses and career paths."
The effort was backed by research and input from business journals, higher education and local and regional chambers of commerce. The district identified six competencies vital in the present-day and future workplace — collaboration, communication, creativity, critical thinking, citizenship and continuous learning.
One result was an approach to education that defied the old method of “stand and deliver,” where the teacher lectures and students take notes, Roberts said. “That’s convenient for the deliverer of the content, but not at all beneficial for the student. We have shifted the instructional model to make sure students are active as they move through station rotation learning and have the ability to collaborate in the classroom.”
At the elementary school level, staff and faculty have developed a “Genius Hour” where students are encouraged to pursue a passion in a topic that interests them. Further on in high school, the Profile of a Graduate has expanded opportunities for internships and job shadows.
COVID complications
The outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-March 2020 closed Big Spring and other districts throughout Pennsylvania. The virus forced a pivot from in-person to remote instruction that came back full circle for the start of the current school year.
On July 1, Roberts became superintendent after Fry retired. Prior to stepping up, he was the assistant superintendent for seven years and director of curriculum, instruction and educational technology for six years.
One immediate goal of his tenure as superintendent is to maintain as long as possible in-person instruction five-days-a-week for all students. This is a challenge given the resurgence of COVID-19 over the summer due to the highly contagious delta variant.
Roberts wants to restore all the learning activities and student interactions that have made the Profile of a Graduate a success. Much of that was disrupted by the initial closure and by the need to switch to a hybrid mix of routine and in-person instruction in 2020-21.
“It was a challenging year for everyone,” Roberts said. “Being able to get back to that work and making sure it is good for students is critically important for me.” Equally important is making sure the district has programs to address student well-being, he said.
The pandemic has put a strain on the public. Throughout the country, this stress has boiled over into school board meetings with debate in recent weeks on whether to require students to wear masks.
“It’s OK for people to disagree and have different opinions,” Roberts said. “Nonetheless, there will come a time when we’ll be out of this and I want us to be more united than ever before. Regardless of what side of the fence an individual may sit on, whatever the issue may be, everyone wants what’s best for children.”
Background
A native of Roscoe, New York, Roberts received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY College at Cortland in 2001. He taught health and physical education for about three years at an elementary school in Fredericksburg, Virginia. During that time, he also pursued a master’s degree in administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
After earning his master’s degree in 2004, Roberts worked as an assistant principal at an elementary school in Stafford County, Virginia, for about 18 months. He married a woman from Boiling Springs and the couple considered their options as they thought about having children.
“We wanted to move back to one side of the family,” Roberts said. “We started looking in this area for administrative positions. There was a vacancy at Newville Elementary School for a principal.”
Roberts was hired by Fry, and was later promoted to the position of curriculum director and assistant superintendent. In 2016, he earned a doctorate in transformative leadership from the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.
