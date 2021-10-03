Kevin Roberts, new superintendent at Big Spring, weighs in on what's next

One lesson he learned from Fry is to weigh each decision based on what is best for students, not on whether the underlying goal or issue is popular or unpopular, convenient or inconvenient.

An example of that philosophy at work was the effort that went into Profile of a Graduate, an initiative that formed the basis for a major redesign of the district’s curriculum and teaching methods.

“It was something that we built with the community,” Roberts said. “It really stretched the traditional view that courses need to be accrued through high school to graduate. What we did was shift the whole program to align with skills that were important to employers for 21st century businesses and career paths."

The effort was backed by research and input from business journals, higher education and local and regional chambers of commerce. The district identified six competencies vital in the present-day and future workplace — collaboration, communication, creativity, critical thinking, citizenship and continuous learning.