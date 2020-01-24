It's elementary: Carlisle school district launches a review of its elementary education program

Carlisle Area School District is in the preliminary stages of a detailed review of its elementary education program.
Early in the school year, the district formed a 40-member elementary programming committee as an outgrowth of the goals outlined under its latest comprehensive plan, said Paula Bussard, school board president and a committee member.
The committee has met twice, once in September and once this month, to begin work on what could develop into a report to the board on options that could shape future instruction.
“I can’t anticipate what the committee is going to bring forward, but it could take years to implement,” said Bussard, who doesn’t expect a report back until 2020-21 at the earliest. “The board wouldn’t take action on options without public engagement.”
Bussard said that means the committee would decide how to release information to the public on the options before voting on decisions. She compared the process to the community input and deliberation that led to the restructuring of the middle school education program and the renovation of the Wilson and Lamberton buildings.
“It’s in the district’s nature to look at a complex issue in a measured manner and to seek broad input,” Bussard said. It is possible that the committee could recommend the board close down and consolidate school buildings, redraw attendance areas or reconfigure the grade structure of different elementary schools, she said. The review is only getting started.
“There has not been a deadline established as to when the committee will report back to the board on possible options,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. “It’s hard to say when the process will be shared with the public. We are still in the early stages of discussion and data collection.”
Committee mission
Bussard and Bruce Clash represent the board on the committee, which also includes two teachers from each grade K-5, district administrators, building principals, counselors, nurses and specialists in art, music, reading, physical education, gifted education and learning support.
The committee does not include parents, students or people working in day care or other outside agencies specializing in early childhood education or intervention, Spielbauer said. “It will expand in the future to include key shareholders.”
As it is structured now, the group operates as a kind of executive or steering committee that oversees subcommittees or work groups tasked with identifying areas of need by evaluating specific facets of the elementary education program, Spielbauer said. The larger committee is designed so that the smaller groups can work in between the large group meetings.
Subcommittee members are reviewing curriculum, student-to-teacher ratios and the geographic challenges, barriers and opportunities that go with having seven elementary schools located within a broad valley with attendance areas that stretch from North Middleton Township in the north to Dickinson Township in the south, Bussard said.
There are seven elementary schools in the district: four in Carlisle Borough (Bellaire, Hamilton, Letort and Mooreland), one in Mount Holly Springs, and one school each in North Middleton and Dickinson townships. Though each school is a K-5 building, enrollment varies from Crestview (465 students) to North Dickinson (191 students).
“The enrollment can fluctuate greatly because they are neighborhood schools,” Bussard said, adding the numbers are greatly influenced by development trends and new families moving in. Her own street went from families with children to mostly retirees.
Class size
On Jan. 2, the board settled on a teacher contract with the Carlisle Area Education Association. As part of the negotiations, the sides agreed to a memo of understanding to discuss guidelines for evaluating class sizes in district schools.
The issue of class sizes has come to the forefront at recent board meetings. During a budget and finance committee meeting in early December, board member Deborah Sweaney voiced concern about equity across the schools.
“Some of our classrooms are very full,” Sweaney said. “Our class sizes are very large.” She said equity came up before in board discussions along with the prospect of changes that could require hiring additional teachers.
In late December, board members heard from Anna Basom, the mother of a third-grade student at Bellaire Elementary School. She said class sizes have reached such a crisis level in that building that the parents may consider organizing themselves to advocate for change. So far, Basom is the only Bellaire parent to have spoken at meetings attended by a Sentinel reporter.
“The students are greatly suffering,” Basom said in late December. “Some of the really good teachers are managing under a load that is very unreasonable. Some of the teachers who are not as good have cracked. I don’t feel it is acceptable for the children.” At that time, Basom focused her comments on the make-up of the 27 students in her son’s classroom.
She described 12 to 15 students as being “midrange” while five other students have behavioral issues and/or learning disabilities that require more resources than what the school has provided. There are also five to six students who excel academically and are “above the pack,” Basom said. “They are as challenging for the teachers as the ones with behavioral issues. If you are doing your job and engaging the students, you can’t pull half the kids back to keep up with everyone. The good teachers are challenging these kids and creating more work for themselves.”
As a result, Basom said, “midrange” students are slipping through the cracks despite the best efforts of teachers who are losing patience. “We are looking to get reassurances that things are going to change before this goes into crisis mode,” Basom said.
In late December, Bussard said the board gets classroom enrollment data every month. “We are very cognizant of the challenges at some of the elementary schools,” Bussard said. “We have a committee districtwide looking at ways to address it. It’s not always a quick or easy fix.”
The process
Weeks later, in mid-January, Bussard read a prepared statement that elaborated on the process the district uses to project enrollment trends, allocate resources and determine elementary classroom sizes.
Periodically, Carlisle hires a consultant to conduct a demographic study that looks at development trends, new housing starts and the aging of the population, Bussard said. During kindergarten and new student registration, the district gathers information on whether there are younger siblings at home and what their needs could be once they reach school-age, she said.
“It is not just the number of students but what each student brings to the educational process,” Bussard said. Factors to consider are students who are English language learners, have Individualized Education Programs or receive tiered intervention services.
As part of the annual budget cycle, the board works with the administration to determine the number of classrooms and teachers based on the needs within each building, Bussard said. Though final budgets are approved in June, enrollment could change up until the start of the academic year in late August putting, the district in a position where late adjustments may be needed.
“The fluctuations we can have in this community are more of a reflection of the low-income housing market where we have a more transient population,” Bussard said.
There are also homeless families where students either live in shelters or with a relative in another person’s home, she said.
Carlisle school district includes Carlisle Borough which is the county seat of Cumberland County. County seats tend to have a concentration of social services that help needy families that tend to be transient.
Building principals are the administrators responsible for assigning specific students to each classroom, Spielbauer said. “Many factors come into play, including matching learning styles with teaching styles to create the optimal learning environment for all.”
