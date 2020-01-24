It's elementary: Carlisle school district launches a review of its elementary education program

In late December, board members heard from Anna Basom, the mother of a third-grade student at Bellaire Elementary School. She said class sizes have reached such a crisis level in that building that the parents may consider organizing themselves to advocate for change. So far, Basom is the only Bellaire parent to have spoken at meetings attended by a Sentinel reporter.

“The students are greatly suffering,” Basom said in late December. “Some of the really good teachers are managing under a load that is very unreasonable. Some of the teachers who are not as good have cracked. I don’t feel it is acceptable for the children.” At that time, Basom focused her comments on the make-up of the 27 students in her son’s classroom.

She described 12 to 15 students as being “midrange” while five other students have behavioral issues and/or learning disabilities that require more resources than what the school has provided. There are also five to six students who excel academically and are “above the pack,” Basom said. “They are as challenging for the teachers as the ones with behavioral issues. If you are doing your job and engaging the students, you can’t pull half the kids back to keep up with everyone. The good teachers are challenging these kids and creating more work for themselves.”