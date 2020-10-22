In video classes teachers parse clues to student wellbeing

"They are treating it as if he brought a weapon to school," Nyron Harrison, one of Ka Mauri's parents, said.

The Beau Biden Foundation in Delaware developed new training to help educators adjust to the two-dimensional, thumbnail view, emphasizing "the totality of the observations or circumstances," program director Claudine Wiant said.

"There may be a resonable explanation or there may be something that's easy to dismiss" on its own, she said, but merits a call in the context of behavioral clues or comments.

She pointed to the case of a first- or second-grade student who was in the dark during video classes.

"The teacher just asked, `Can you turn on the lights?' And the student's response was `well, my parents are working and we have to keep the lights off while we're home alone,'" she said, "and so that was a referral to services."

Edith Pride, an elementary school teacher in Boca Raton, Florida vented her frustration with the changing landscape during a recent school board meeting, drawing laughs even as she delivered a serious message.