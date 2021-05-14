 Skip to main content
In-person instruction, virtual academy options for Carlisle school district in 2021-22
Carlisle Schools

In-person instruction, virtual academy options for Carlisle school district in 2021-22

Carlisle Area School District

Pictured is the entryway to Carlisle High School.

 Sentinel file

In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

Carlisle Area School District is offering local families a choice next year between in-person classroom instruction five days a week or enrollment in the Carlisle Virtual Academy.

District administrators outlined the options for 2021-22 during a recent meeting of the school board education committee.

While there are different plans for each grade level, all involve modifying the daily schedule to limit movement within each building and to minimize large gatherings of students and staff during the school day.

For now, the district is advising families that students may be required to wear masks next school year, said Eric Sands, director of management services. He added, however, that requirement is subject to change depending on what happens in the three months leading up to Aug. 23, the first day of school.

Going forward, the district will continue to monitor guidance and recommendations from the Pennsylvania departments of health and education and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sands said. Changes will be made to the district health and safety plan as needed.

The CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. But Sands noted that guidance and recommendations surrounding COVID-19 have been known to change rapidly so it is prudent to advise families of the possible mask requirement next school year.

Superintendent Christina Spielbauer directed each building to develop plans that not only allow for a full return to in-person instruction, but retain such key elements of the health and safety plan as contact tracing, quarantines, social distancing and enhanced cleaning and sanitation.

In addition, Carlisle is moving forward with a project to install dry hydrogen peroxide units in all its learning spaces. The units use trace amounts of hydrogen peroxide gas to neutralize airborne pathogens including bacteria and viruses.

Plans under development call for elementary school students to experience a traditional school day of core and creative arts subjects, Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction, told committee members.

Meanwhile, middle school students will continue to experience a modified schedule of fewer but longer class periods in core subject areas and extended length classes in noncore subjects.

The plan next year is to increase opportunities for middle school students to take exploratory courses. One proposal would introduce eighth-graders to a world language option.

At Carlisle High School, planning has focused on limiting student transitions in the hallways. One way to accomplish that is to modify the schedule to allow for fewer classes each day and longer instructional blocks.

As for the virtual academy, Carlisle is moving toward a configuration where district teachers will teach all the online courses in grades K-12, Stephanie Douglas, director of digital learning, told committee members.

There will be more opportunities for students to engage in synchronous learning that is more in line with district curriculum, Douglas said. She said parents will have access to daily progress reports and regular communication with a teacher or mentor.

Students enrolled in the virtual academy will continue to have access to counseling, health, technical career and library services.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

