In-person instruction, virtual academy options for Carlisle school district in 2021-22

Carlisle Area School District is offering local families a choice next year between in-person classroom instruction five days a week or enrollment in the Carlisle Virtual Academy.
District administrators outlined the options for 2021-22 during a recent meeting of the school board education committee.
While there are different plans for each grade level, all involve modifying the daily schedule to limit movement within each building and to minimize large gatherings of students and staff during the school day.
For now, the district is advising families that students may be required to wear masks next school year, said Eric Sands, director of management services. He added, however, that requirement is subject to change depending on what happens in the three months leading up to Aug. 23, the first day of school.
Going forward, the district will continue to monitor guidance and recommendations from the Pennsylvania departments of health and education and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sands said. Changes will be made to the district health and safety plan as needed.
The CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. But Sands noted that guidance and recommendations surrounding COVID-19 have been known to change rapidly so it is prudent to advise families of the possible mask requirement next school year.
Superintendent Christina Spielbauer directed each building to develop plans that not only allow for a full return to in-person instruction, but retain such key elements of the health and safety plan as contact tracing, quarantines, social distancing and enhanced cleaning and sanitation.
In addition, Carlisle is moving forward with a project to install dry hydrogen peroxide units in all its learning spaces. The units use trace amounts of hydrogen peroxide gas to neutralize airborne pathogens including bacteria and viruses.
Plans under development call for elementary school students to experience a traditional school day of core and creative arts subjects, Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction, told committee members.
Meanwhile, middle school students will continue to experience a modified schedule of fewer but longer class periods in core subject areas and extended length classes in noncore subjects.
The plan next year is to increase opportunities for middle school students to take exploratory courses. One proposal would introduce eighth-graders to a world language option.
At Carlisle High School, planning has focused on limiting student transitions in the hallways. One way to accomplish that is to modify the schedule to allow for fewer classes each day and longer instructional blocks.
As for the virtual academy, Carlisle is moving toward a configuration where district teachers will teach all the online courses in grades K-12, Stephanie Douglas, director of digital learning, told committee members.
There will be more opportunities for students to engage in synchronous learning that is more in line with district curriculum, Douglas said. She said parents will have access to daily progress reports and regular communication with a teacher or mentor.
Students enrolled in the virtual academy will continue to have access to counseling, health, technical career and library services.
Prom Plans: Midstate high schools turn to outdoor events
Planning for a prom - with guidelines
There have always been great expectations that go with senior year in high school: the prom, special traditions, the lead-up and follow-through with life after graduation.
But the Class of 2021 follows the Class of 2020 in facing a unique challenge from COVID-19 — calling on them to step up, be responsible and take nothing for granted.
“I’ve been meeting with class officers the past couple months,” said Joel Hain, principal of Boiling Springs High School. "Their ultimate goal matches ours. We want an in-person graduation so they know if they don’t follow the protocols, and things get shut down, it could impact some of the other events tied to their senior year.
"We have great kids here at Boiling Springs,” Hain added. “We are confident that they will follow the directions and the guidelines we have set out."
Confidence and pride in their graduates is a common theme among school administrators working the logistics of offering the senior class a prom night this year.
The prom season starts May 7 with the Boiling Springs High School prom. That will be followed a week later by proms scheduled for Big Spring and Carlisle students on May 15.
Cumberland Valley High School is planning a modified prom for May 22, while the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School has scheduled a "prom-like" event for June 11 — a week after graduation.
All five school districts have turned to outdoor venues to maximize ventilation and to allow more space for seniors and their guests to socially distance.
As a rule, all prom attendees will be required to wear face masks at all times and will be subject to a temperature scan prior to entering the venue site.
Uncertain outcome
The outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-March 2020 forced school districts across Pennsylvania to close their doors and pivot abruptly from providing in-person classroom instruction to some form of remote instruction.
The timing of the outbreak so severely disrupted the planning of year-end events that most 2020 proms were canceled and most graduations were delayed and/or modified.
Officials from all five school districts surveyed for this story said they went through a period this year when a 2021 prom was a question mark.
“Certainly, there was some doubt,” said Dave Harris, principal of Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School. “But as winter turned to spring and the vaccine became more available and [case] numbers dropped, we could begin to plan for something for the students.”
By mid-March, the Mechanicsburg Class of 2021 was told that a “prom-like” event is being planned “with some traditional aspects and some newer ones,” Harris said.
As for Big Spring, the pivot point that made its prom closer to reality was the decision in March to return high school students to in-person instruction four days a week starting on April 12, Principal Bill August said. “We weighed a lot of factors. We want to try to get it as close as possible to a regular prom but still have the [COVID] protocols in place.
While conditions have improved, the pandemic is still out there demanding vigilance. “It requires everyone pitching in to do their part,” August said.
At Carlisle High School, Principal Michael Black said he has made frequent announcements to seniors in Group A and Group B of the hybrid instructional model. He recommends that prom-goers stay within their close circle of friends to minimize the intermingling of groups and that students make sure they are aware of the individuals around them in case contact tracing would become a necessity.
“It starts with reminding kids of the expectations,” said Colleen Friend, assistant superintendent of Carlisle Area School District. “It also goes back to making sure you have ample supervision at the event.”
“Our kids will definitely rise to the challenge,” Black said. “The seniors are really looking forward to the opportunity. They are looking for a chance to be together one last time.”
Boiling Springs High School prom - May 7
Boiling Springs High School has scheduled an outdoor prom for May 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Middlesex Township, Principal Joel Hain said. “We’re having juniors and seniors, but we’re not having outside guests such as former graduates and kids from other schools.”
As with other districts, large tents have been ordered along with ample tables and chairs to allow for adequate social distancing. In keeping with tradition, the crowning of the prom king and queen would probably take place during the first hour of the event.
“The kids are going to try to dance in a social distance format ... That is what they told me,” Hain said. “Dancing is not going to be the forefront.”
While there will be a DJ, there will also be other forms of entertainment for prom-goers including a hypnotist, Hain said. “We are really counting on our kids to follow the rules and do what we need to do. Our main goal is to get them to graduation. We don’t want to put that event in jeopardy.”
Big Spring High School prom - May 15
The prom is scheduled for May 15 in the commons area outside the Big Spring High School cafeteria, Principal Bill August said.
Tents will be set up within a cordoned-off area that will extend into the parking lot for students to spread out and take shelter in the event of rain, he added. “Most of the activity and dancing will take place outside of the tents. We are putting more structure around it.”
For example, there are plans to stop the music at 15-minute intervals to avoid close quarters for prolonged periods of time. To facilitate social distancing, attendance will be limited to just each senior and a guest.
Aside from holding the event outdoors with COVID-19 protocols, the biggest change will be to crown the king and queen during the prom, August said. Unlike other districts, Big Spring has a tradition of crowning its prom king and queen at an assembly during the school day so that the entire student body could witness the event.
Food will be pre-packaged and bottled water will be made available.
Carlisle High School prom - May 15
Carlisle High School has scheduled its prom for May 15 from 7 to 10 p.m., Principal Michael Black said. “Probably 95 percent of it will be held outside under tents in the courtyard on the high school campus.”
The plan is to have one large central tent with two to three smaller tents arrayed around it, Black said. All the tents will be connected by covered walkways allowing prom-goers to move freely between the different areas and “pod together” with classmates.
While the school is renting tents, covered walkways and some lighting from Event Central, most of the sound and lighting equipment is being provided in-house. A DJ will be on hand to provide entertainment.
The crowning of the prom king and queen will take place as usual. A dance floor will be set up with some raisers to introduce the different court members.
While, in the past, the prom was open to junior, seniors and even a few sophomores, attendance this year is limited to just each senior and a guest, Black said. He added each guest is required to pre-register and to sign off on the list of protocols included in the registration form.
Pre-packaged food will be provided along with bottled water.
Cumberland Valley High School prom - May 22
Cumberland Valley High School will host an outdoor prom on its campus on May 22, said Tracy Panzer, spokeswoman for the Cumberland Valley School District. “This year’s prom will be for the Class of 2021 and CVHS underclassmen who have been invited as guests. No guests from outside CVHS are permitted.”
With the theme “A Walk to Remember,” the formal event will feature a live-streamed red-carpet entrance, individualized yard games in which students may participate, a remembrance walk and food trucks.
“This has been a challenging year for our seniors,” Panzer said. “As such, the Walk to Remember will feature mementos from our students’ high school careers as a reminder of all the great things that have happened during their four-year high school career.
“While we are striving to provide as many special, culminating events for our seniors as possible, we will continue to place health and safety at the forefront of our decisions,” Panzer added. “We will follow mitigation orders at the time of the event, to include masking and physical distancing as applicable. It is important to note that students were an integral part of this planning process.”
Mechanicsburg High School prom - June 11
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School has scheduled its prom for June 11 at a venue yet to be finalized, Principal Dave Harris said. “It will be outside and there will be safety protocols in line with the expectations of the state Department of Health and the school district, as of that date.”
The plan is to seek a large open space that would allow the event to be arranged in such a way to prevent the gathering of a large number of students in any one area, Harris said. “Our prom will be limited to the members of our Class of 2021. We will be working to include as many of the traditions from the past as possible.”
