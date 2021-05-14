In-person instruction, virtual academy options for Carlisle school district in 2021-22

Carlisle Area School District is offering local families a choice next year between in-person classroom instruction five days a week or enrollment in the Carlisle Virtual Academy.

District administrators outlined the options for 2021-22 during a recent meeting of the school board education committee.

While there are different plans for each grade level, all involve modifying the daily schedule to limit movement within each building and to minimize large gatherings of students and staff during the school day.

For now, the district is advising families that students may be required to wear masks next school year, said Eric Sands, director of management services. He added, however, that requirement is subject to change depending on what happens in the three months leading up to Aug. 23, the first day of school.

Going forward, the district will continue to monitor guidance and recommendations from the Pennsylvania departments of health and education and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sands said. Changes will be made to the district health and safety plan as needed.