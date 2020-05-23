HS Sports: Boiling Springs officials look for guidance in possible return of fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Middleton School District officials said they have received no direction from the PIAA on how to proceed with the 2020 fall sports season.

That was the word May 11 from Boiling Springs athletic director Karl Heimbach in his report to school board members on the planning and contingencies for the season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are moving forward as if we are ready to start with the fall,” Heimbach told members of the board’s athletic and student activities committee. “We have not received any direction from the governor, the PIAA, District 3 or the Mid-Penn Conference at this point."

A meeting of Mid-Penn officials was scheduled for Monday he said. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did say last week that in the state's red-yellow-green reopening plan that the goal was to have high school sports return in the green phase, though the official green phase outline has not been completed yet.

The entire sports schedule for 2020-21 has been completed and uploaded to the internet where it is expected to go live July 1, Heimbach said. For now, Boiling Springs football practice is scheduled to begin Aug. 6 with the start of fall sports by the end of that month.