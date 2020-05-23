HS Sports: Boiling Springs officials look for guidance in possible return of fall sports

South Middleton School District officials said they have received no direction from the PIAA on how to proceed with the 2020 fall sports season.
That was the word May 11 from Boiling Springs athletic director Karl Heimbach in his report to school board members on the planning and contingencies for the season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are moving forward as if we are ready to start with the fall,” Heimbach told members of the board’s athletic and student activities committee. “We have not received any direction from the governor, the PIAA, District 3 or the Mid-Penn Conference at this point."
A meeting of Mid-Penn officials was scheduled for Monday he said. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did say last week that in the state's red-yellow-green reopening plan that the goal was to have high school sports return in the green phase, though the official green phase outline has not been completed yet.
The entire sports schedule for 2020-21 has been completed and uploaded to the internet where it is expected to go live July 1, Heimbach said. For now, Boiling Springs football practice is scheduled to begin Aug. 6 with the start of fall sports by the end of that month.
Committee member Jonathan Still asked what would happen if there was a delay in the start of practice brought on by the continuation of restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
PIAA has a policy in place where the first practice session of any sport must be held at least 20 days before the first competition, Heimbach said.
The district was notified in March that Gov. Tom Wolf and the PIAA were shutting down the 2020 spring sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The closing of the spring season freed up money that was originally budgeted for sports competitions, Heimbach said. That money was repurposed to buy new uniforms this year instead of next year for the high school cheerleading squad and boys and girls basketball teams.
In related news, Heimbach updated committee members on the project to replace the track and artificial turf at the high school stadium. Contractors have removed the old fence and spent part of Monday slicing and cutting the old turf, which should be removed by the end of this week.
Sections of the old turf will be used to line the bull pens of the softball and baseball fields, Heimbach said.
