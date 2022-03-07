 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education

How Midstate schools fared in the 2020-2021 PSSA and Keystone exams

Carlisle Area School District

Pictured is the entrance to Carlisle High School.

 Sentinel file

On Friday, Pennsylvania’s Department of Education released the results of standardized Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and Keystone exams for the 2020-21 school year.

Below is a look at the percentage of students in The Sentinel coverage area’s five main school districts who scored proficient or above on either the Keystone exams for high school students or PSSA tests for younger students (note: most high school students did not take the Literature Keystone exam last school year, and each school tally includes students of all grade levels who took the PSSA test):

Big Spring School District

Big Spring High School

  • Literature—N/A
  • Algebra—59.4%
  • Biology—68.6%

Big Spring Middle School

  • English—60.7%
  • Math—23.2%
  • Science—54.6%

Mount Rock Elementary School

  • English—69.7%
  • Math—53%
  • Science—85.4%

Newville Elementary School

  • English—59.1%
  • Math—37.7%
  • Science—78.3%

Oak Flat Elementary School

  • English—75%
  • Math—59.4%
  • Science—87.8%

Carlisle School District

Carlisle High School

  • Literature—N/A
  • Algebra—70.3%
  • Biology—89.7%

Lamberton Middle School

  • English—57.6%
  • Math—25.8%
  • Science—51.8%

Wilson Middle School

  • English—53.7%
  • Math—20.7%
  • Science—46.3%

Bellaire Elementary School

  • English—47.6%
  • Math—25.4%
  • Science—40.9%

Crestview Elementary School

  • English—61.9%
  • Math—36.9%
  • Science—73.8%

Hamilton Elementary School

  • English—48.1%
  • Math—21.4%
  • Science—53.2%

Letort Elementary School

  • English—51%
  • Math—31.2%
  • Science—66.6%

Mooreland Elementary School

  • English—70.6%
  • Math—52.7%
  • Science—80.4%

Mount Holly Springs Elementary School

  • English—46.9%
  • Math—17.2%
  • Science—65.6%

North Dickinson Elementary School

  • English—64.2%
  • Math—49.4%
  • Science—68%

Cumberland Valley School District

Cumberland Valley High School

  • Literature—N/A
  • Algebra—66.1%
  • Biology—95.7%

Eagle View Middle School

  • English—68.5%
  • Math—40.5%
  • Science—77%

Mountain View Middle School

  • English—70.8%
  • Math—47.2%
  • Science—70.8%

Greenridge Elementary School

  • English—77%
  • Math—64.3%
  • Science—91.1%

Hampden Elementary School

  • English—75.5%
  • Math—65.5%
  • Science—86.6%

Middlesex Elementary School

  • English—58.4%
  • Math—46.9%
  • Science—71.4%

Monroe Elementary School

  • English—68.8%
  • Math—59.7%
  • Science—72%

Shaull Elementary School

  • English—81.3%
  • Math—75.6%
  • Science—90.4%

Silver Spring Elementary School

  • English—77.6%
  • Math—61.2%
  • Science—94.2%

Sporting Hill Elementary School

  • English—72.5%
  • Math—56.8%
  • Science—85.6%

Mechanicsburg Area School District

Mechanicsburg High School

  • Literature—N/A
  • Algebra—72.8%
  • Biology—N/A

Mechanicsburg Middle School

  • English—60.6%
  • Math—21.6%
  • Science—58%

Elmwood Academy

  • English—60.2%
  • Math—42.4%
  • Science—N/A

Broad Street Elementary School

  • English—48%
  • Math—54.9%
  • Science—83.9%

Northside Elementary School

  • English—60.8%
  • Math—50.6%
  • Science—N/A

Shepherdstown Elementary School

  • English—64.9%
  • Math—49.4%
  • Science—N/A

Upper Allen Elementary School

  • English—55.6%
  • Math—53.4%
  • Science—N/A

South Middleton School District

Boiling Springs High School

  • Literature—74.5%
  • Algebra—72%
  • Biology—66.7%

Yellow Breeches Middle School

  • English—59.1%
  • Math—27.6%
  • Science—51.6%

Iron Forge Elementary School

  • English—65.6%
  • Math—55.2%
  • Science—82.6%

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

