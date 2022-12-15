Hershey Theatre announces Midstate high school play nominations for Apollo Awards

Hershey Theatre Thursday announced play nominations and honorable mention recognitions for the 15th annual Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards.

Evaluators for this year’s Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards assessed 15 casts across 14 schools this past fall to determine nominations for the six categories, the organization said in a news release.

Playwright nominations will be announced Feb. 2, 2023.

Modeled after the Tony Awards on Broadway, the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards recognizes outstanding achievements, both onstage and behind the scenes, of local high school students in musical and play productions.

Recipients of a 2023 Hershey Theatre Apollo Award will be announced at a ceremony May 21, 2023.

The play nominees are:

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Ethan Erb as Director Radley in “June July August” – Central Dauphin High School

Josiah Evans as Juror #2 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Encore Home School Productions

Audrey Meyers as Xavia Jones/others in “Puffs” – Lower Dauphin High School

Hunter Meyers as J. Finch Fletchley/others in “Puffs” – Lower Dauphin High School

Emma Riethmiller as Juror #5 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Encore Home School Productions

Honorable Mention

Aiden Corcoran as Director Radley in “June July August” – Central Dauphin High School

Tyler McMasters as Jonathan Mollusk in “Trap” – Milton Hershey School

Morghan Norcott as Foreman #1 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Encore Home School Productions

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Lauren Aurience as Leanne/others in “Puffs” – Central Dauphin East High School

Livy Carter as Narrator in “Puffs” – Lower Dauphin High School

Abigail Foran as Leanne/others in “Puffs” – Lower Dauphin High School

Anja Heineman as Rhonda in “Almost, Maine” – Dauphin County Technical School

Erin Kready as Yvette in “Clue” – Donegal High School

Karli Noll as Marvalyn in “Almost, Maine” – Dauphin County Technical School

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Tre’Shawn Bordner as Phil/Dave in “Almost, Maine” – Dauphin County Technical School

Kyle Hallam as Cedric/Mr. Voldy in “Puffs” – Central Dauphin East High School

Callaghan Petrosky as Juror #7 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Encore Home School Productions

David Taylor as Earl in “Kodachrome” – Palmyra Area High School

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Mina Ghani as Antipholus in “The Comedy of Errors” – Cumberland Valley High School

Elyse Hayden as Molly Aster in “Peter and the Starcatcher” – Elizabethtown Area High School

Karlee Marroncelli as Suzanne in “Kodachrome” – Palmyra Area High School

Jerzie Nesslein as Mrs. Peacock in “Clue” – Susquenita High School

Hannah Slobozien as Mrs. Peacock in “Clue” – Donegal High School

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Landis Cramer as Wadsworth in “Clue” – Donegal High School

Scott Creason as Black Stache in “Peter and the Starcatcher” – Elizabethtown Area High School

Blair Jones as Wadsworth in “Clue” – Susquenita High School

Hayden Keich as Black Stache in “Peter and the Starcatcher” – Camp Hill High School

Jered Mackison as Mr. Green in “Clue” – Donegal High School

Honorable Mention

Landon Hunsicker as Juror #3 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Encore Home School Productions

Outstanding Play

Dauphin County Technical School – “Almost, Maine”

Donegal High School – “Clue”

Encore Home School Productions – “12 Angry Jurors”

Palmyra Area High School – “Kodachrome”

Honorable Mention

Elizabethtown Area High School – “Peter and the Starcatcher”

Susquenita High School – “Clue”

Public and private schools in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and Perry counties, in addition to schools in the Elizabethtown area and Donegal School District, are invited to participate in the program. During the awards show, short monologues will be performed by nominated lead actors and actresses.

The Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards gives more than 75 scholarships per year; since the program’s inception in 2008, more than $220,000 in scholarships have been awarded.