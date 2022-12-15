Hershey Theatre announces Midstate high school play nominations for Apollo Awards

Hershey Theatre Thursday announced play nominations and honorable mention recognitions for the 15th annual Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards.
Evaluators for this year’s Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards assessed 15 casts across 14 schools this past fall to determine nominations for the six categories, the organization said in a news release.
Playwright nominations will be announced Feb. 2, 2023.
Modeled after the Tony Awards on Broadway, the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards recognizes outstanding achievements, both onstage and behind the scenes, of local high school students in musical and play productions.
Recipients of a 2023 Hershey Theatre Apollo Award will be announced at a ceremony May 21, 2023.
The play nominees are:
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
- Ethan Erb as Director Radley in “June July August” – Central Dauphin High School
- Josiah Evans as Juror #2 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Encore Home School Productions
- Audrey Meyers as Xavia Jones/others in “Puffs” – Lower Dauphin High School
- Hunter Meyers as J. Finch Fletchley/others in “Puffs” – Lower Dauphin High School
- Emma Riethmiller as Juror #5 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Encore Home School Productions
Honorable Mention
- Aiden Corcoran as Director Radley in “June July August” – Central Dauphin High School
- Tyler McMasters as Jonathan Mollusk in “Trap” – Milton Hershey School
- Morghan Norcott as Foreman #1 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Encore Home School Productions
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
- Lauren Aurience as Leanne/others in “Puffs” – Central Dauphin East High School
- Livy Carter as Narrator in “Puffs” – Lower Dauphin High School
- Abigail Foran as Leanne/others in “Puffs” – Lower Dauphin High School
- Anja Heineman as Rhonda in “Almost, Maine” – Dauphin County Technical School
- Erin Kready as Yvette in “Clue” – Donegal High School
- Karli Noll as Marvalyn in “Almost, Maine” – Dauphin County Technical School
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
- Tre’Shawn Bordner as Phil/Dave in “Almost, Maine” – Dauphin County Technical School
- Kyle Hallam as Cedric/Mr. Voldy in “Puffs” – Central Dauphin East High School
- Callaghan Petrosky as Juror #7 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Encore Home School Productions
- David Taylor as Earl in “Kodachrome” – Palmyra Area High School
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
- Mina Ghani as Antipholus in “The Comedy of Errors” – Cumberland Valley High School
- Elyse Hayden as Molly Aster in “Peter and the Starcatcher” – Elizabethtown Area High School
- Karlee Marroncelli as Suzanne in “Kodachrome” – Palmyra Area High School
- Jerzie Nesslein as Mrs. Peacock in “Clue” – Susquenita High School
- Hannah Slobozien as Mrs. Peacock in “Clue” – Donegal High School
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
- Landis Cramer as Wadsworth in “Clue” – Donegal High School
- Scott Creason as Black Stache in “Peter and the Starcatcher” – Elizabethtown Area High School
- Blair Jones as Wadsworth in “Clue” – Susquenita High School
- Hayden Keich as Black Stache in “Peter and the Starcatcher” – Camp Hill High School
- Jered Mackison as Mr. Green in “Clue” – Donegal High School
Honorable Mention
- Landon Hunsicker as Juror #3 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Encore Home School Productions
Outstanding Play
- Dauphin County Technical School – “Almost, Maine”
- Donegal High School – “Clue”
- Encore Home School Productions – “12 Angry Jurors”
- Palmyra Area High School – “Kodachrome”
Honorable Mention
- Elizabethtown Area High School – “Peter and the Starcatcher”
- Susquenita High School – “Clue”
Public and private schools in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and Perry counties, in addition to schools in the Elizabethtown area and Donegal School District, are invited to participate in the program. During the awards show, short monologues will be performed by nominated lead actors and actresses.
The Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards gives more than 75 scholarships per year; since the program’s inception in 2008, more than $220,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
