Helping hands key to Operation Wildcat's indoor community yard sale in Mechanicsburg

Key to the success of Operation Wildcat are the dozens of volunteers who bring together community resources to help students, families and staff within the Mechanicsburg Area School District.

"A lot of people put their heart into this," said Maureen Ross, vice president of the nonprofit organization and chairperson of its yard sale committee.

"They have the same kind of passion that I do," she said. "They believe in the school district and in helping families."

The most visible show of support takes place this weekend when Operation Wildcat holds an indoor community yard sale at the Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church, 1050 S. York St., in Upper Allen Township.

In the lead-up to the event, volunteers Wednesday transported over 50 skids of sale items from a warehouse at 507 N. York St. to the church, Ross said. There, a church youth group and some other student volunteers unloaded each truck under the supervision of middle school pastor Evan Lebo.

"We have adults working with the kids so they know where to put the items," Ross said. "No matter what needs to be done at a moment's notice, everybody is up for it."

Other volunteers were involved from the start, sorting and storing items that are donated every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the warehouse. The items are either given directly to needy students, families or staff members or are sold at the spring and fall yard sales.

The spring yard sale this weekend runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Lines start forming for entry around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Thousands of items will be on sale including artwork, books, collectibles, games, toys, household goods, jewelry, tools and such home entertainment as CDs and DVDs. The items are priced to sell with 100% of the money benefiting the organization.

“Fifteen years ago, we realized that in order to fulfill our mission, we had a wonderful opportunity to turn some of those resources into cash via a yard sale,” Ross said. "The yard sale has grown over the years and has allowed us to support students in the district and the Recreation Department, as well as enable us to award a scholarship each year to a graduating senior."

For the first time, the yard sale will accept credit cards at checkout, Ross said. “People can spend more and put it on their card. We’re going to see how that goes.”

Starting at noon Friday, there will be a $2 “Fill a Bag of Books” sale. All items will be 50% off starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

From 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, there will be a $1 “Fill a Bag” sale. To participate, patrons must purchase bags from Operation Wildcat. No personal tote bags, carts or backpacks will be allowed. Larger items will be priced to sell.

Students from the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School’s Life Skills class will sell baked goods and chances on raffle baskets. All those dollars will go directly to their class to use as they see fit.

Since 2007, the organization has raised over $209,000 to support programs listed on its website at www.operationwildcat.org. There are programs that coordinate clothing drives, provide for back-to-school needs and help girls in need of prom or homecoming dresses.

For more information on Operation Wildcat, visit the organization website or call 717-773-1988.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

