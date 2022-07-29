Have you herd? Carlisle school district is ready to make statement

“Herd Strong” has emerged as the identity statement of choice for the Carlisle Area School District.

Last spring, a survey of students, staff, families and other stakeholders asked them to pick from five choices the statement that best defines the district’s culture, said Michael Black, director of secondary operations.

Of the 2,300 responses, “Herd Strong!” had almost 800 votes, Black said. “The next one with a decent amount of votes was ‘Bison Strong.’ The other three were kind of the same.”

The three other statements were “Together Moving Forward,” “Charging Together” and “Together Strong.” Black has a theory on why “Herd Strong” was preferred by respondents.

“You think of Carlisle as being a close knit community,” Black said. “People like the mentality of the herd sticking together. The more you stick together, the stronger you are.”

The two-word mantra has already appeared in recent messages to the public from Superintendent Colleen Friend. The new school year will see the launch of a districtwide branding initiative that would incorporate the idea of “Herd Strong” into a revamped design of the bison, the district mascot, Black said.

The district is working with Jostens, a Minneapolis-based firm that specializes in yearbooks, class rings, graduation regalia and other products and services serving the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments.

“A big part of their company is school culture,” Black said. “They are working for us on a branding book that will give us a kind of blueprint going forward.”

As an early step in the process administrators forwarded about 10 to 15 images of bison the district has used before on its letterhead, school apparel and other official/promotional material. The images include photographs of the bison sculptures in front of the McGowan building and in the Fowler building lobby of Carlisle High School.

The plan is to work with high school art classes to see if the district can come up with student designs, Black said. One standard feature the district will include in the new designs is the block C letter that appears on school apparel and in the middle of the high school gymnasium, he said.

“They will provide us with a whole guide,” Black said of Jostens. “Once we get that information, we can start to move forward with the rest of the pieces of the branding initiative."

"To my knowledge, we have not paid them anything yet," Friend said of Jostens. "They are just collaborating and helping us right now." She said any payment by the district would require board approval of a contract with Jostens.

Prior to the pandemic, the district formed a cultural and climate committee from which subcommittees branched off specializing in branding and the district’s vision, mission and belief statements.

Since these functions tend to overlap, the subcommittees have collaborated on a strategy to gather input from the community. This included a series of classroom activities where students worked together to answer the question: “What does it mean to be a Bison?” The process underway in Carlisle could be compared to the branding Big Spring School District uses in its mascot, the Bulldog, and its identity statement “Ever Always Strong.”

One goal is to bring all the Carlisle school buildings under the consistent and unified brand of the bison and the Thundering Herd while better defining the aspirations and attitudes of the district.

As of last school year, there were still several elementary schools with their own mascots, Friend said in January. While the official district colors are green and white and the official mascot is the bison, merchandise sold at different stores can have different variations of the theme, she said.