Harrisburg School District moves to remote learning for this week

The School District of Harrisburg announced this week it will move to a remote learning model until Jan. 18.
"The District staff is committed to ensuring the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff members while providing highquality education," Superintendent Eric Turman said in a news release posted on the school's website Sunday. "As COVID-19 cases surge, schools will shift to remote learning beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, and will resume in-person instruction on Tuesday, January 18, 2022."
The district has no classes scheduled for Monday in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.