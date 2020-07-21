Harrisburg Academy will reopen in-classroom learning in August

Harrisburg Academy on Monday announced it plans to reopen classroom instruction five days a week for all students from pre-K to grade 12 on Aug. 25.
The academy noted that students who have medical conditions or who choose distance learning will be offered hybrid or multi-modal instructional options, including access to virtual classroom instruction with their teachers. The school said it will also keep the safety and health of students, faculty and staff in mind with the reopening.
“At Harrisburg Academy, the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff come first,” said Adrian Allan, the Academy’s head of school. “We also know that children learn best in a classroom setting led by dedicated, professionally talented instructors and with the full engagement of their peers. We invite our students to ‘learn boldly’ through the academy’s IB program in an environment that is safe and interactive for all, and we are prepared to meet the health and social distancing-challenges posed by COVID-19.”
The academy said its pandemic response team has spent the last five months studying and implementing safety protocols based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, state Department of Health and other organizations, as well as in consultation with regional health professionals.
Among the new features are mandatory, daily health screenings, including temperature checks, before being admitted to the building; mandatory masks and/or facial coverings that cover the nose and mouth for all employees and students; increased sanitizing stations; social distancing signage and practices in all classrooms and facilities; expanded mental health support services; altered classroom switching and in-place lunch service; visitor limitations; technology improvements in the HVAC system; and elimination of field trips for the 2020-21 school year.
“Our pandemic response plan is proactive, comprehensive, and adaptable to meet evolving COVID-19 developments,” Allan said in a news release. “We are investing in our students’ health, including their mental health, welfare and futures, and will continually assess the protocols in place to mitigate any emerging health risks to protect our students, faculty, staff, administrators, families and our greater community.”
