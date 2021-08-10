Harrisburg Academy to require indoor masks, social distancing, self-reporting for new school year

Harrisburg Academy on Tuesday announced that it will require masks to be worn indoors by all individual on campus, regardless of vaccination status, when the private school returns on Aug. 24 with five days a week of in-person classes.

The academy's Pandemic Response Team created its health and safety plan after studying recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state departments of education and health, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the school's physician advisory council and the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The policies will be subject to change based on local infection rates and guidance from local, state and federal authorities, according to the school. The school notes the CDC recently changed its guidance on mask-wearing for schools and recommends them for all indoor school activities.

Other mitigation efforts at the academy will include social distancing, teaching hygienic practices, providing hand sanitizer stations, completing daily health screening questionnaire, daily and nightly cleaning of shared spaces, contact tracing and restriction of visitors to essential personnel.