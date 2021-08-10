Harrisburg Academy to require indoor masks, social distancing, self-reporting for new school year

Harrisburg Academy on Tuesday announced that it will require masks to be worn indoors by all individual on campus, regardless of vaccination status, when the private school returns on Aug. 24 with five days a week of in-person classes.
The academy's Pandemic Response Team created its health and safety plan after studying recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state departments of education and health, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the school's physician advisory council and the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools.
The policies will be subject to change based on local infection rates and guidance from local, state and federal authorities, according to the school. The school notes the CDC recently changed its guidance on mask-wearing for schools and recommends them for all indoor school activities.
Other mitigation efforts at the academy will include social distancing, teaching hygienic practices, providing hand sanitizer stations, completing daily health screening questionnaire, daily and nightly cleaning of shared spaces, contact tracing and restriction of visitors to essential personnel.
The academy said those with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher will be expected to stay home, and Middle and Upper School students may resume indoor and outdoor field trips while early childhood and Lower School students are limited to outdoor field trips. Sports will take place with visiting teams restricted to essential areas, according to the school.
"With the rise in COVID-19, and delta variant-related infections, Harrisburg Academy will take evidence-driven steps to mitigate the potential for disease spread among members of our academy and the greater community," said Adrian Allan, head of school. "Mask-wearing, spatial-distancing and enhanced hygiene and health monitoring practices at school have helped us successfully educate and protect our students and faculty and remain important measures to accomplish that objective.”