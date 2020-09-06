Harrisburg Academy opens to mostly in-person classes

“The first day of school actually went surprisingly well. There were lots of moving parts that we had to put in place,” Allan said.

If the process sounds like the protocols that were reported out of schools in South Korea and other nations, that’s not by accident.

Allan’s background is in international schools and Harrisburg Academy has connections through its International Baccalaureate program. Allan said he checked in with schools in Asia, Hawaii and Norway to find out what worked for them.

“You collect it all and make your own blend of it,” he said.

Should a student be diagnosed with COVID-19, Allan said parents will be notified.

“There will be no secrets about that,” he said.

Contact tracing for an affected student will be fairly easy as students are being kept in pods that limit interaction across the building. An infected teacher would pose more of an issue for contact tracing since the school will have to find out who had close contact with the teacher for more than 15 minutes.

Allan said it’s important to remember that the government steps in when a child has COVID-19 and the school won’t be making all of the decisions on its own.